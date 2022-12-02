Heated high school rivals spur coat drive that will spread warmth to others

Imagine Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots fans volunteering at the same soup kitchen.

Or Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs backers hammering side by side to construct a home for Habitat for Humanity.

That's about what it meant Friday to see students and administrators from two boys' Catholic high schools at the Colvin Cleaners warehouse in Kenmore.

The delegations from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Canisius High School met on neutral territory to mark the end of a weeklong campaign to collect hundreds of donated winter coats.

"So St. Joe's and Canisius are always trying to compete, trying to see who's got the best school, the best athletes," said Francesco Borgese, a St. Joe's senior and soccer player. "There's a loud student section. But I think it's special we can set the rivalry aside and come together to help serve those in our community."

Colvin Cleaners will sort through and launder the coats donated by those connected to the schools before distributing them through a network of 50 or so nonprofit organizations and charities that participate in the company's Coats for Kids program.

"That friendly rivalry is really what fueled us to have a good turnout for this year's coat drive," said Matthew Marusza, a Canisius senior.

Colvin Cleaners collects donated coats for children and adults throughout the year. The company distributed about 26,000 of them in 2021 and expects to hand out even more this year, said company Vice President Christopher Billoni.

Billoni is a St. Joe's graduate and his friend John Jenkins, the general manager at Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange, is a Canisius graduate.

Jenkins went to Billoni and suggested boosting the coat drive with some help from the St. Joe's and Canisius school communities.

The schools' rivalry, which dates back to the 1800s, is powered by athletic competition and lives on within their vast alumni networks.

Why not put that good-natured rivalry to use? Administrators at the schools agreed.

Throughout this past week, students at Canisius in Buffalo and St. Joe's in the Town of Tonawanda collected used coats that were dropped off at the Colvin Cleaners warehouse on Elmwood Avenue.

Men's, women's and children's winter coats hung on racks and laid in a large heap in the middle of the room before students in sport coats, slacks and ties sorted through the pile.

"We're ultimately working towards the same goal, which is to try to create thoughtful young men who care about others and are willing to be of service," said Jim Spillman, St. Joe's principal, who was looking on and chatting with Tom Coppola, his counterpart at Canisius.

Each administrator is an alumnus of the school he now runs.

"Since Jim has been at St. Joe's, we've been in conversation – we always talk about ways to collaborate. So it was awesome that somebody from the outside came to us and said, 'Hey, what do you think about doing it?' " Coppola said.

Billoni said the schools typically conduct their own, independent coat drives, collecting 300 or 400 coats each. This year, they turned to social media and their alumni networks to play up the rivalry to spur more donations.

He said they wanted to jointly collect 1,000 coats this week. The schools might have doubled that number.

"We blew the goal out of the water," Billoni said.

Organizers did not separately count the coats to find out which school collected the most.

Pressed by an impartial visitor – a Kenmore West High School graduate – Billoni, the Marauder, said he has no doubt St. Joe's came out on top.

Jenkins, the Crusader, is sure Canisius triumphed.

"Of course," he said with a laugh. "Confident – very confident."

Just about everyone agreed, however, this is one time in Canisius-St. Joe's history where the final score isn't important.

"Everybody wins," Coppola said.

But the competition will resume soon enough.

"We play basketball in a week and a half," Spillman said. "It'll matter then."