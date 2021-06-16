Health Professions Hub expands D'Youville's role on the West Side

It includes a Grand Assembly staircase just inside the entrance and “hives” where students can spread out, plug in, study alone or collaborate.

The New York Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program, state brownfield tax credits and Catholic Health each provided about $5 million toward the project. Individual, corporate and foundation donors have covered most of the rest of the cost.

Catholic Health supported the project because it aligns with its mission and needs, said Joyce Markiewicz, chief business development officer.

“The HUB is more than just a building with a clinic,” said Markiewicz, Catholic Health senior leader for the project. “It is a destination for both students and the community to learn from one another while supporting the workforce development needs of Buffalo’s West Side and improving access to care for this woefully underserved area.”

The third floor features a conference room that can host large college and community gatherings. Two weddings already have been booked.