The students from Frederick Law Olmsted School 64's fourth-grade orchestra scrambled into Buffalo Toronto Public Media's main studio, tuned their strings quickly and launched into a spirited rendition of Susan Day's "King's Court."

The cameras then pivoted to the opposite side of the room, where 12 Buffalo Public Schools elementary students sat on beanbags and listened to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins read "I Am Every Good Thing" by Derrick Barnes before sharing why they are worthy and why they can achieve their dreams.

Youth participation was integral to the Educational Day of Healing and Restoration, a daylong collaboration between Buffalo Public Schools, BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media in remembrance of and in response to the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue one year ago.

The itinerary was split into three segments: for kindergarten through fourth grade, the focus was on empowerment; for fifth through eighth grade, the emphasis was on letters of comfort to families; and for ninth through 12th grade, a healing circle and panel discussion was the thrust. Recorded messages by Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Byron W. Brown and Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams introduced all three sections.

These tributes and activities were balanced by performances, such as African dance and spoken word, and it was all live-streamed on Buffalo Toronto Public Media's YouTube channel and embedded on the district homepage, BuffaloSchools.org. Classrooms across the district watched the section of the day that corresponded with their grade levels.

Dalphne Bell, Buffalo Public Schools director of the Office of Culturally & Linguistically Responsive Initiatives, joined Dawkins in engaging students after the read-aloud and facilitated other discussions throughout the day. She said messaging to each of the age groups was intentional.

"It deeply impacts all of us differently," Bell said, referring to May 14. "As adults, we're a little more mature, we're able to process things, but kids – we really have to process it at their level."

Bell lingered on the last line of Barnes' book: "I am worthy to be loved," while Dawkins was struck by a different message. "When it repeats 'I am strong,' it hits a little harder than ever," he said.

While the elementary approach was uplifting, Buffalo high school students grappled with their memories of 5/14 in a panel discussion, reflecting on their feelings as well as hopes and fears for the future.

"It's really hurting – it took time to even go out in public again after the massacre," said Paul Wilson, a student at Hutchinson Central Technical High School. "Going into that Tops, you still get a wary feeling – something doesn't feel right. A year has passed and it's still affecting me."

Anaya Morrell, a City Honors student, said the reality of the shooting did not sink in until she realized the Tops was two or three blocks from her school. Morrell and her peers elaborated on how news of the shooting touched their families; they remarked how astute younger siblings were about the gravity of the event, even if they did not fully understand what happened.

"He could feel how everybody was really scared," Morrell said of her younger brother.

Participants throughout the day emphasized that healing is ongoing, and it's not something to be pushed aside.

"You have to heal in order to move forward," said Bell, who described the CLRI office's youth summit in April as another avenue for healing. "You can't just sit in silence, sit in sorrow."

She stressed the link between healing and excellence, the two chief themes of the day.

"The main message is don't hold – let it go – and then we can focus on brilliance and empowerment," Bell said.