Hat-trick: Incumbent Jennifer Mecozzi elected to third term on Buffalo Board of Education

Jennifer Mecozzi was elected to her third three-year term as West District representative on the Buffalo Board of Education, defeating challengers Mustafa Abdo and Le'Candice Durham by a comfortable margin.

Surrounded by family, friends and volunteers at a campaign party at her Amherst Street headquarters, Mecozzi could finally exhale when she called the race shortly after 10 p.m.

"I am 150% relieved," she said. "I was the incumbent – I had to prove myself, and I proved that experience wins.

"And I didn't want to cry in my pizza," she added, laughing.

Voting in the race was open only to residents in the West District, which includes the upper and lower West Side, Black Rock and Riverside, a tall and narrow stretch of the city along the Niagara River.

New York State's 2019 shift of school elections to November from their typical May election was intended to increase voter turnout, and it likely succeeded in that aim. But all three school board candidates noted that holding school board elections in tandem with November general political elections still caught voters off-guard, as did the school board race's physical spot on the ballot – at the bottom-middle, next to a proposition about clean air.

Ralph M. Mohr, the Erie County Board of Elections Republican commissioner, explained the nonpartisan nature of the school board race was the reason for it could not be listed on the same line as partisan political races. The final decision proved better than the alternative, he thought.

"We had that plus the (state) proposition, and we thought it would be better to put it on the face of the ballot, as opposed to flipping the ballot over and putting it on the back where people may only vote one side and never turn the ballot over,” said Mohr, who added there were no complaints about the school board race placement on the ballot from early and absentee voters.

The West District was the only contested race, but two new candidates were on the ballot to fill spots of school board members who vacated their seats. Theresa Drilling-Schuta, the former South Park High School principal, ran unopposed in the Park District to replace Louis Petrucci, the school board president who will step down in January.

Cindi McEachon, CEO of reentry services nonprofit Peaceprints of WNY, was without an opponent in the North District. She'll replace Hope Jay. New school board members take their seats Jan. 1.

Incumbents Sharon Belton-Cottman, Paulette Woods and Kathy Evans-Brown all ran unopposed.

There are nine school board members at a given time, with six geographical districts and three at-large members.

News reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this story.