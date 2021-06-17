'Hard decisions need to be made': Amid financial woes, ECC to review three-campus system

The interim president of SUNY Erie offered a painfully blunt assessment Thursday of the community college’s finances and said the time has come to examine whether it can continue with three full-service campuses.
If not for more than $16 million in one-shot revenues from federal stimulus funds and county aid over the past two school years, the community college would have been sunk financially, William Reuter said.
"We are at the point where I could honestly say, this college may not even be in business if not for those one-time revenues," he told Erie County lawmakers.
While the idea of consolidating the college's Buffalo, Amherst and Orchard Park campuses has been floated before, Reuter said the college has been doing "analysis work" and hopes to start the conversation with the community this summer.
"We're starting the process of really examining the future alignment of ECC," he said. "We cannot continue to fully support three full-service campuses."
Reuter appeared before the Legislature to present the college's budget for 2021-22. It became clear Reuter wanted to impress upon the elected leaders the precarious position of the college's finances and the need for action.
"My personal commitment, the board's commitment, is to ensure the long-term viability of SUNY Erie," Reuter said. "There are going to be some difficult decisions. There are going to be people that may not be happy by some decisions, but hard decisions need to be made."
The college finished out last school year with an $8.7 million operating loss. Its reserves have been depleted over the last two years. The college offered two rounds of early retirement incentives and one round of layoffs, eliminating 65 full-time positions, but more layoffs are likely.
The college will use $29 million in one-time federal Covid-19 pandemic stimulus money to help repair its battered finances. Without those dollars, the college “would be on the brink of fiscal crisis,” Interim President William D. Reuter said.
He pointed out that the bulk of the college's support comes from student tuition. The college has seen a 29% decline in enrollment over the past four years across all programs and campuses.
He and other officials attributed the college's woes to multiple factors: too much hiring; the increased affordability of four-year colleges through programs like Excelsior, Say Yes and generous federal Pell grants; the difficulty in transitioning to a new computer system; falling high school graduation rates; and the maintenance of the three campuses.
The impact of the coronavirus health crisis also played a big role. Reuter voiced doubt that a rebound from the pandemic would be enough to offset the bleak financial picture.
College trustees echoes his opinions.
"I think the general feeling is that the current structure of the college is unsustainable," said SUNY Erie Trustee Todd Hobler, who is up for board reappointment and spoke with the Legislature on Thursday. "I think we're going to need to have a real honest conversation about how we move forward in a way that the college can meet its mission."
He said the lack of a permanent president for the college at the moment makes it difficult to arrive at any final decisions, but the board will not patiently wait until the hiring of a new president to deliberate on tough issues.
Hobler and Reuter mentioned the operation of a three-campus community college system as a serious drain on the college's resources.
“Our main goal is just to find the right person for SUNY Erie, making sure we do our due diligence to do so, and also provide a stable, consistent leadership at the college,” the chairwoman of the ECC board said.
Reuter was prepared to recommend a 3% tuition increase for 2021-22, but County Executive Mark Poloncarz offered $1 million to allow the college to keep tuition rates flat for this year. The current tuition for a full-time student is $5,047.
"Over the past three years, SUNY Erie has had the lowest tuition increase of any community college in the State of New York," he said.
The college’s Board of Trustees approved a $102.7 million budget last month with no changes to either tuition or fees, making it likely that the Legislature will approve the budget during its next general meeting.