'Hard decisions need to be made': Amid financial woes, ECC to review three-campus system

The interim president of SUNY Erie offered a painfully blunt assessment Thursday of the community college’s finances and said the time has come to examine whether it can continue with three full-service campuses.

If not for more than $16 million in one-shot revenues from federal stimulus funds and county aid over the past two school years, the community college would have been sunk financially, William Reuter said.

"We are at the point where I could honestly say, this college may not even be in business if not for those one-time revenues," he told Erie County lawmakers.

While the idea of consolidating the college's Buffalo, Amherst and Orchard Park campuses has been floated before, Reuter said the college has been doing "analysis work" and hopes to start the conversation with the community this summer.

"We're starting the process of really examining the future alignment of ECC," he said. "We cannot continue to fully support three full-service campuses."

Reuter appeared before the Legislature to present the college's budget for 2021-22. It became clear Reuter wanted to impress upon the elected leaders the precarious position of the college's finances and the need for action.