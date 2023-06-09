Hamburg Central School District leaders planned to file disciplinary charges against the district assistant superintendent of administrative services and finance before accepting her resignation.

Barbara Sporyz resigned for purposes of retirement April 15, after being placed on paid administrative leave last Nov. 21.

Under her separation agreement, she is receiving more than $200,000 in compensation. She would have received less than $100,000 in compensation had she retired without an agreement.

Superintendent Michael Cornell declined to say why Sporyz was placed on leave, or why the district intended to file disciplinary action against her.

“It would not be appropriate for me to share the details of any personnel matter,” Cornell told The News last week.

The district informed Sporyz that it intended to prefer disciplinary charges under state Education Law, according to the separation agreement, which The Buffalo News obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Sporyz denied any wrongdoing, and the two parties opted for the separation agreement to resolve “any and all disagreements, disputes or claims arising out of Ms. Sporyz’s employment with the district,” according to the agreement.

Neither the district nor Sporyz admit any liability or unlawful conduct, the agreement states. There also is a nondisparagement clause, with each side agreeing they will not disparage or denigrate each other.

Sporyz also served as district clerk and was in charge of creating the annual budget, as well as other administrative duties.

Under her employment contract, she was paid an annual salary of $165,930 this school year, which includes a 2% longevity bonus. Upon her retirement, she was entitled to $31,200 for accumulated sick days and $34,569 for accumulated vacation days that could be put into a reserve account to pay for health care premiums. She also would have received $5,531 for eight other vacation days, for a total of $71,300 in compensation.

Her contract also called for the district to pay 75% of the health care premium for Sporyz, 58, and her husband, 63, until they become eligible for Medicare at age 65.

Under the separation agreement, Sporyz will be paid $52,544 in severance, the amount she would have earned from her retirement date until June 30. The district will put a total of $119,750 into her 403 (b) retirement account over the next three years. She also will have $34,569 in unused vacation put into a reserve for health care premiums and $5,531 for eight other vacation days, which is what was in her employment contract, bringing the compensation package to $212,000.

The district also will pay 75% of health care premiums until she and her husband become eligible for Medicare.

Sporyz declined to comment on her separation from the district. She was hired as director of administrative services in Hamburg in 2011, and was named assistant superintendent in 2014.

Douglas Whelan, a retired superintendent, was appointed interim assistant superintendent of administrative services and finance Nov. 28. He receives $700 per day, or $98,000 through June 30.

The district hired a new school business administrator, Christine Ljungberg, who will join the Hamburg district in July.

Cornell said the district does not plan to add an assistant superintendent for administrative services and finance.

Filing disciplinary charges against an assistant superintendent with tenure is often a lengthy, expensive process.

In Williamsville, former assistant superintendent for human resources Kim A. Kirsch was placed on leave in mid-2014, and the School Board lodged charges against her four months later. There were 49 days of hearings over the next three years, culminating with a hearing officer’s decision to remove her in 2017. The superintendent estimated it cost the district $500,000 in legal fees, in addition to the salaries of the assistant on leave and the interim assistant superintendent.