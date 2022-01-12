 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg alumni donate new scoreboard for Howe Field
Hamburg alumni donate new scoreboard for Howe Field

A new state-of-the-art scoreboard will be erected at Howe Field when the turf field is replaced.

The Hamburg Alumni Foundation donated $285,000 for a new scoreboard to be installed at Hamburg Central's Howe Field when the turf is replaced as part of the the district's capital project.

The state-of-the-art scoreboard was not included in the $68.5 million "Discover 2021" capital project approved last year.

"All the alumni and friends who have generously supported our efforts over the past 20 years have made it possible,” said Kevin Tilley, Hamburg Alumni Foundation president. “When school officials approached us with the need, we saw it as a great opportunity for a true legacy project for all of Hamburg's proud alumni and for the foundation board."

The new scoreboard will have scoring for football, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and track and field. It also will have video streaming and replay capabilities and can be used to enhance graduation and other events on the field.

The donation is the foundation's largest single donation to the district.

