The grandmother of a 12-year-old student from Buffalo who died by suicide in May has begun legal action against Buffalo Public Schools, the Buffalo School Board and the City of Buffalo, claiming each paid “deliberate indifference” to “severe, pervasive and disturbing” bullying that caused the boy’s death.

Blanca Martinez cited more than 20 incidents of bullying reported about her grandson, Dariel Rivera Reyes, to district teachers, staff and officials in the two years preceding the boy’s death in a notice of claim prepared by attorney John F. Maxwell at Maxwell Murphy Law.

The notice, filed with the district and in State Supreme Court in June, is the first step toward a civil lawsuit against government agencies or schools.

Martinez seeks damages for “personal injury, emotional distress, conscious pain and suffering and the wrongful death” of Reyes. The school and city entities are accused of negligence as well as violations of New York’s Human Rights Act, Civil Rights Act and Dignity for All Students Act. The state implemented the latter in 2012 as a formal measure to address incidents of bullying and harassment.

Reyes, a bilingual student at School 48, was found dead by his grandmother in their West Side apartment May 17. Teachers at the High Street elementary school examined the bully’s disciplinary record – which was seven pages long, listed several severe offenses and included specific bullying reports – and discussed a pattern of cyberbullying through social media platforms such as TikTok and Discord that accompanied in-person harassment.

Amid her grief, Martinez – who speaks only Spanish – condemned bullying following her grandson’s death, telling The Buffalo News through an interpreter that she believed the tragedy could have been avoided if the district had heeded documented warning signs.

The next step in the legal process is a 50-H hearing – similar to a deposition – on Oct. 2 at City Hall, where Martinez will be questioned under oath about the injuries and damages described in the notice of claim. Following the hearing, Maxwell Murphy Law is expected to file a formal lawsuit, a spokesperson for the firm said.

Martinez, joined by her mother from Puerto Rico and several Buffalo-based family members, appeared as a community speaker at a tear-filled Buffalo School Board meeting in June. With board members gathered closely around her following a microphone malfunction, she spoke through an interpreter, demanding change in district bullying policies so other families would not have to experience her grief.

Immediately afterward, Superintendent Tonja M. Williams, who visited Martinez with an assistant superintendent of school leadership shortly after Reyes’ death, committed to an evaluation of Buffalo’s current procedures.

“The Superintendent and entire district continues to extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Dariel Rivera Reyes’s family, friends, students, school staff,” said Jeffrey Hammond, Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson. He said the district learned July 26 that Martinez’s legal counsel advised her to cease contact with Buffalo Schools due to the litigation.

The notice of claim focuses on events preceding Reyes’ death. It alleges failure to report bullying; ineffective discipline of and services provided to the bully; an inability to safeguard Reyes’ personal information, which allowed the bully to also torment the student’s grandmother; and ultimately a failure for the district to ensure student safety.

Buffalo Schools features resources prominently on its website for preventing and responding to bullying. A “bullying FAQ“ is available in five languages, a link connects to a bullying-specific incident report form and documents show school-specific contacts.

Buffalo School Board at-large member Larry Scott on Aug. 16 passed a resolution, with unanimous support from the board, that demanded district accountability to the Dignity for All Students Act.

The board wants clarity on the district’s DASA reporting procedures, demands DASA coordinators to be identified for each school and for the district as a whole to oversee bullying and harassment matters. It also seeks hard data on the frequency of DASA incident reports in the district over the last five years.

There are many ways to reach out to a trained counselor in times of crisis. Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131. The Niagara County crisis hotline is 716-285-3515. The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.