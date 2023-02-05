Last year's seniors spent the majority of their high school careers dealing with the pandemic.

They were sophomores when schools shut down in March of 2020, and most spent their junior year learning remotely for two to three days a week.

They returned to the classroom full-time as seniors, but they wore masks, distanced in many activities and isolated through quarantines when positive Covid-19 cases occurred.

State Regents exams were canceled in 2020 and 2021, with students who passed courses exempt from passing the Regents exams for those courses. Last year, students who passed courses were able to graduate if they got a 50 or above on the Regents exams. And the U.S. History Regents was canceled in 2022 in the wake of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, which Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said traumatized the district's students and staff, affecting learning.

Regents exams were canceled, and graduation rates stayed the same – or went up State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said the cancellation had an effect on graduation rates, but she did not know the extent of the impact.

Despite the pandemic, or some would say because of it, graduation rates continued to inch up in most schools last year. Rates went up in the vast majority of high schools in Erie and Niagara counties from 2019 – the year before the pandemic started – compared to 2022.

While the statewide rate increased slightly to 87%, the Board of Regents has embarked on a years-long initiative to revamp graduation measures.

The Education Trust, which advocates for advancing policies and practices to dismantle racial and economic barriers in education, is one group concerned about whether the graduation rates accurately reflect how students are prepared for the future.

The recent changes to state graduation requirements – such as lowering of the passing score – make it difficult for parents and employers to know the true value of a New York diploma, according to Jeff Smink, deputy director of the Education Trust-New York.

"Too many New York students are graduating from high school only to find they need to take non-credit bearing remedial coursework in college or are unable to pass required entry-level workforce exams," Smink said in a statement.

He said he hopes the state will maintain the use of objective measures – such as Regents exams – and "illuminate the extent to which New York’s students are prepared for postsecondary success.”

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the jump in graduation rate for Niagara Falls High School from 66% in 2019 to 83% last year was not entirely due to exemptions from taking Regents exams.

"Covid canceled some exams. Those are certainly contributing factors to it, but we’re moving in the right direction, and we're playing by the same rules that everybody else in the state is playing by," he said.

Laurrie said Niagara Falls started attacking its dropout rate in 2019, when 22% of the class quit school, according to state data. Last year, the dropout rate had dropped to 8%. The dropout rate statewide was 4.8%.

"Stopping that was the start of improving the graduation rate," Laurrie said. "It's not where it needs to be, but it's going the right way."

Laurrie said students dropping out would say they would achieve a high school equivalency, or GED degree, but many never did. The school started tracking them and offering courses that appeal to those students, as well as two alternative education programs in the high school.

Williams, the Buffalo Schools superintendent, said her district's improvement in graduation rate was the result of "innovative programs" in instruction, student support and wellness that are key to her strategic plan. Like in Niagara Falls, Buffalo has invested in curriculum more attractive to students. While it's the first graduation report released in her short time at the helm – Williams was named interim superintendent March 3 – she reacted to the rise from 77.2% to 79% over the last two years.

"I'm pleased that the graduation rate for the Buffalo Public Schools continues to increase, but there is still a long way to go to achieve the 100% graduation rate I believe is possible," Williams said.

Meanwhile, New York State is in the midst of a review of what students should know and be able to do before they graduate, and how they should demonstrate their achievements.

“The current one-size-fits-all approach to education is not equitably serving every child in our state," state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in November, with the release of a first phase report on graduation requirements and measures.

The Regents appointed a blue ribbon commission, and the report issued in November reviews feedback taken from stakeholder meetings and looks at what types of graduation measurements other states and countries employ. The report said "many stakeholders suggested modifying or dropping Regents exam requirements, as they felt that the Regents exams were no longer an adequate measure of student understanding."

Laurrie is all for that.

He said a student in the skilled trades with an apprenticeship waiting after graduation should be able to earn a Regents diploma.