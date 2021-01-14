Graduation rate in Buffalo climbs to 76%; racial gaps persist

The graduation rate in Buffalo Public Schools jumped more than 11 percentage points last year, the largest increase of any of the big city school districts in New York State.

In Buffalo, 76.3% of students graduated in June, according to figures released Thursday by New York State Education Department. The rate had hovered in the mid-60s in the last several years.

Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash predicted a year ago that the district would meet its graduation rate goal of 70%.

He noted at the time that some failing city high schools closed, while several new schools that were performing well and would graduate their first class of students in June 2020.

The statewide graduation rate increased 1.4 percentage points to 84.8%.

The graduation rates come with a small asterisk amid the Covid-19 pandemic: The state Board of Regents canceled the June and August Regents exams, and exempted certain students form Regents exam requirements, providing they passed the courses.

"These exemptions applied to students in all grades 7-12 and will have an impact on the graduation rates beginning with the 2016 cohort and on subsequent graduation cohorts," according to the Education Department.