 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gow School picks new leader

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Gow School appointed John R. Munro Jr. to be the new head of school.

Munro will take over in July from M. Bradley Rogers Jr., who was the school's sixth leader in the last 18 years.

Munro, 56, is the former head of school at Fairfield Country Day School in Fairfield, Conn. He also was assistant head of school and a member of the board of trustees at Adam J. Lewis Academy in Bridgeport, Conn.

John R. Munro

John R. Munro Jr.

Munro also was admissions director, assistant head of school and director of the middle school at the Nichols School from 1997 until 2010, when he left for Fairfield Country Day School.

The Gow School, on 100 acres in South Wales, is a college preparatory boarding and day school for students in grades six through 12 with dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anchors aweigh! Students take to the lake in boats they made

Anchors aweigh! Students take to the lake in boats they made

It started six to eight months ago, when high school students were presented with a pile of wood at the Buffalo Maritime Center's Arthur Street headquarters. 

Since then, working under master shipbuilders and mentors, about 35 students from four schools learned how to use power drills, table saws, band saws and hand tools at Buffalo Maritime Center, turning the pile of wood into boats.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth asks her grandson a very grandmotherly question at the Royal Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News