Gow School picks new leader

The Gow School appointed John R. Munro Jr. to be the new head of school.
Munro will take over in July from M. Bradley Rogers Jr., who was the school's sixth leader in the last 18 years.
Munro, 56, is the former head of school at Fairfield Country Day School in Fairfield, Conn. He also was assistant head of school and a member of the board of trustees at Adam J. Lewis Academy in Bridgeport, Conn.
Munro also was admissions director, assistant head of school and director of the middle school at the Nichols School from 1997 until 2010, when he left for Fairfield Country Day School.
The Gow School, on 100 acres in South Wales, is a college preparatory boarding and day school for students in grades six through 12 with dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities.