Global Book Hour helps kids navigate the world through reading

At 4 p.m. on a recent Thursday, parents and children arrive at the Wegmans supermarket on Amherst Street in Buffalo and weave through the Market Café to a community room at the back. Outside the room, people are shopping, filling containers from buffet stations or eating at café tables.

Inside, it’s another country.

As youngsters check in, SUNY Buffalo State College students stamp paper “passports” and hand out world maps with the day’s destination circled in red. “Welcome to Canada!” they say.

Every week, for five weeks a semester, a team of students in Buffalo State’s teacher education program roll out a colorful rug, set up activity stations and transform the community room into Global Book Hour, a free program that helps kids learn about the world through reading and gives future teachers experience teaching global literacy.

The book taking 20 kids to Canada is “Under the Snow,” by Melissa Stewart, a picture book about animals hibernating in winter. A dozen teacher candidates take turns reading aloud, defining words like “burrow” and asking questions such as, “Has anyone seen an animal prepare for winter?”

Then the children visit tables to draw or color pictures, create winter scenes with cotton-ball snow and help toy animals burrow into Instant Snow Powder that teacher candidate Amanda Baran found on Amazon for $5.49.

“It comes in a bag and you add water and it expands to like 100 times its size,” she said.

It’s all about preparing future teachers to help young kids understand the wide world of places, people and cultures and how they interconnect, said Pixita del Prado Hill, Buffalo State professor of elementary education who helped found the program in 2010 as part of the college’s Global Literacy Engagement Initiative.

“We wanted to globalize the experience of our teacher candidates to prepare them to help children understand more effectively, ‘What does it mean to be a global citizen?’ ” del Prado Hill said.

Del Prado Hill and education Prof. Kim Truesdell, now retired, conceived Global Book Hour and considered how to bring it to the community. They heard that the Amherst Street Wegmans had a large space for family movie nights, and approached the store with their idea. Wegmans offered the space, helps promote the program and provides healthy snacks for kids who attend it.

“One reason we chose Wegmans, besides being a fantastic community partner, is that we wanted to go where children and families are,” del Prado Hill said. “Sometimes it’s difficult for families to get to the library or access reading material, so we thought, ‘Well, everyone has to go grocery shopping,' and that Wegmans serves a diverse community on the West Side.”

Since the first session 12 years ago, Global Book Hour has grown into a model program. Its directors, del Prado Hill, Patricia George and Jennifer Reichenberg, oversee the program, and elementary education teachers run it with students in six classes a semester at Wegmans, the Community Music School on East Delavan Avenue and three elementary schools: REACH Academy, Tapestry Charter School and PS #45.

Over 26 semesters, 1,200 teacher candidates have participated and the program has been regularly attended by more than 500 children, George said.

In 2018, they launched a Global Literacy Channel and a blog that share activities to promote literacy at home. This year, they began partnering with elementary schools in Honduras and Colombia, whose students can interact with local kids via a Microsoft app called Flip.

The online resources helped families stay connected to Global Book Hour through the pandemic. Instructors and students also offered curbside pickup, handing out Wegmans bags full of books and snacks at a campus parking lot.

This semester, the program came back in person. Besides reading “Under the Snow,” which places them in Canada, they read Stewart’s books “Feathers: Not Just for Flying,” featuring peacocks in India, and visited the Atlantic and Pacific oceans for “Seashells: More than a Home.”

Parents who bring their kids to Global Book Hour say the students enjoy learning about different places around the world while engaging with books and having fun.

John Reed, a music teacher at Grand Island High School, said his second-grade son, Jack, loves Global Book Hour, and Reed enjoys seeing teaching strategies in action.

“As they read, the teacher candidates take the story to different levels and then transition to activities where the kids apply what they learned from the book,” he said. “Jack is coming out of this with more vocabulary than I had as a second-grade student, and the kids also leave with better self-esteem and confidence about interacting with books.”

The teacher candidates say Global Book Hour challenges them to use teacher skills with kids, from reading aloud to asking appealing questions to inventing activities on a budget.

“When I’m a teacher, I won’t be able to just go buy games and activities any time I want,” Baran said. “You have to be able to create things in your head that relate to a book you are reading.”

Diamond Butler, who transferred from speech pathology to early childhood education this year, said she had an “Aha!” teacher moment at the Canada session. She watched a boy and girl color a picture together. When they finished, the girl ripped the picture down the middle and handed half to her friend, saying, “Since we live next door to each other, we can share it.”

“When she started to rip it, I waited to see where she was going with that,” Butler said. “As a teacher, if you aren’t patient, you might think she was being destructive, when she’s really trying to share and be kind.”

Butler and Baran said working together on Global Book Hour five weeks running creates a strong bond among classmates. At the end of each session, the future teachers share “roses” and “thorns.” That day was all roses.

“We got Ben out of his shell!” one candidate said, referring to a shy child.

“It was really cool seeing everyone in action,” said another.

Butler echoed a classmate with her rose: “We are a well-oiled machine,” she said.

Global Book Hour will be back for the spring semester. Visit globalliteracy.buffalostate.edu/global-book-hour for more information.