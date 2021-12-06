Game changer? 22 tested in Grand Island schools, 22 stay in school in pilot program

David Foscolo thought he was more nervous than his daughter as they waited for results of her Covid-19 test at Huth Road Elementary School.

It was hard to tell. Jessica, 9, hugged her small, blue stuffed bear before the test. This is the third time this school year that the fourth grader has been told she's a close contact of someone who tested positive, and had to quarantine.

Jessica and 21 others in the school district took part in the first day of the pilot test-to-stay program. All had been identified as close contacts. Without taking the rapid antigen test Monday, all would have been home for the day, learning virtually. But if they tested negative, they could remain in school.

Foscolo, like most parents bringing their children for the test before school, likes the program.

"For one thing, school is not just for learning, it's for socialization. That's what these kids need, and they miss the most," he said.

Jessica, who giggled as the nasal swab tickled her nose, said her best friends have had the coronavirus.

About five minutes after the test was administered, father and daughter got the word: She was good to go to school.