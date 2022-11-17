Future destination of Leonardo da Vinci High School in limbo as Buffalo School Board weighs $26.5 million expense

The partnership between Leonardo da Vinci High School and D'Youville University – in which high school students studied on a college campus and could take college classes for credit – will end after this school year.

Beyond June, there are few short- or long-term answers for the roughly 400 Buffalo Public Schools students who attend da Vinci, which was recognized as a Blue Ribbon school in 2020.

The Buffalo School Board during its November meeting Wednesday night heard from students, parents and a teacher at da Vinci about the pros and cons of moving the high school to SUNY Buffalo State, which district administrators intend. One student's mother lamented that a change in location had affected her transportation and caused her daughter to apply for a transfer away from da Vinci. A music teacher extolled Buffalo State's Whitworth-Ferguson Planetarium, Ciminelli Recital Hall and Burchfield Penney Art Gallery as attractive resources for high schoolers.

The ensuing conversation among board members focused on the need to act decisively so da Vinci students would have a home in the fall, but also to spend money wisely.

Buffalo's da Vinci High School eyeing move to Buffalo State College campus Leonardo da Vinci High School will be moving out of its space in D’Youville College in 2023.

Ultimately, the board passed a resolution 7-1 to allow the superintendent to request for proposals for design and construction of da Vinci High School on Buffalo State's campus, as well as work out a lease contract between the district and the college.

While the majority was in favor, the process to move the school and related financial figures irked two board members.

The district last spring agreed to pay CannonDesign $297,000 to complete a feasibility study about shifting da Vinci from Madonna Hall at D'Youville University to Buckham Hall on the southwest portion of Buffalo State's campus. Although the study was completed – indicating a potential cost of $26.5 million depending on the results of a request for proposals – Ferry District Board Member Sharon Belton-Cottman was not happy with the lack of answers and how she thought district officials had handled negotiations so far.

"It is unacceptable that we are being asked today to spend $26.5 million and you cannot tell me what the lease amount is going to be, you cannot tell me where the children are going next year and you cannot tell me why Buffalo State is requiring us to remodel their building and only give us a 15-year lease, and we think that's great for our students," Belton-Cottman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"There's no excuse that this board does not have answers and we've spent $300,000 to this point," she continued. "There's no excuse." Belton-Cottman, who advised the district to begin collecting assets to build its portfolio, abstained from voting on the resolution, while Paulette Woods was the lone exception.

Members of district administration rehashed the route to selecting da Vinci's next destination and some financial relief.

"We homed in on Buffalo State because it was the only viable option for the future of da Vinci High School," Will Keresztes, a Buffalo Public Schools' chief of administration, public affairs and planning, told the board. "The nature of da Vinci High School is to be integrated on a college campus – that's how that school was created."

Before landing on Buffalo State, Keresztes said the district previously met with Villa Maria College, Medaille College and the University at Buffalo graduate school of education, but the Grant Street campus was the best fit because it had the space to accommodate the high school and could meet the district's timing.

David Hills, Buffalo Public Schools' chief operating officer, said the $26.5 million was "highly reimbursable," with the district expected to pay the whole sum up front but be reimbursed as much as $22 million by the state.

Da Vinci named National Blue Ribbon School Da Vinci is among 317 public and 50 non-public schools recognized this year, but was the only school in Western New York honored for 2020.

The relationship between D'Youville and da Vinci dates back at least three decades but had soured in the last seven years, Belton-Cottman said. Woods explained a reconsideration of da Vinci's future began under the regime of former superintendent Kriner Cash, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Three years ago, this board met and said, 'da Vinci is having a problem, the students are not getting what we're paying for. Basket weaving is not a transferable credit.' It got worse," Woods said.

In the roughly 2½ years required for the new da Vinci to be built, the current high school students would need a temporary home. Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said she's now assembling a capital project committee she expects to meet "rigorously" in December to evaluate the district's present school spaces and also buildings that have been mothballed to find a potential short-term home.

"I am just asking for the board and the community to give us a little time," she said, noting she should have an answer by "January at the latest."

Belton-Cottman was adamant about receiving answers to her questions before a decision to commit to the $26.5 million project was finalized.

"We're putting lipstick on a pig if we don't fix this and have answers within the next 30 days," the former School Board president said.