Fully reopen schools? Here's what the Covid-19 numbers say

Kids vs. adults: Of the 2,700 reported school cases over the past six months, the majority were students – more than 62%.

One in five cases – or 20% – were teachers. The rest of the staff accounted for 17% of cases.

When health officials do suspect cases of transmission within the schools, it’s more often among the adults in the school.

“We do see transmission within the schools, but it’s been more among staff than student to student or student to staff or staff to student,” Burstein said.

For example, Burstein said, it may have been teachers eating lunch together in a breakroom or teachers having in-person meetings without wearing masks.

In fact, the data shows teachers and staff are overrepresented in the number of school cases. During a normal school year, teachers and staff represent only 17% of people in school buildings, but they account for 38% of the on-site cases.

Five days a week. The decision to reopen schools fully may ultimately come down to two numbers – three and six.