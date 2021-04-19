Frustration grows with Health Department's approach to schools and the pandemic

After a year of heeding the advice of health officials over how to handle Covid-19 in schools, some parents and school officials are increasingly pushing back against that advice.
Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman balked Friday when asked if he would cancel Saturday's football game because several players on the last team Alden played tested positive for Covid-19.
Officials said Erie County has "experienced a strong and sustained increase in new daily cases," led by high numbers among those aged 20-29 and 30-39.
Monday, a parents group advocating for in-person learning five days a week, Western New York Students First, demanded the resignation of Dr. Gale Burstein for her health policies, which some have criticized as being applied unfairly and inconsistently.
“I can confirm that the county executive will not be asking Dr. Burstein for her resignation,” said Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
With the Covid-19 pandemic stretching into year two, schools have become a flash point as officials try to balance the need to educate children with concerns about the spread of the virus. Parents in four suburban districts filed legal actions to get their children full-time, in-person learning. The safety of participants in sports has led to scores of games being canceled or postponed. And the debate continues over how far apart students in the classroom should be.
Tensions have been quietly brewing within the local medical community over returning students to the classroom full-time.
The pushback comes as the region is seeing an increase in the number of cases among school-age children. Last week, Burstein said Erie County was on pace to reach a record number of cases reported by schools in a week. Health officials have said they are concerned that sports activities may be behind some of the spread.
In Alden, after Stoltman refused to cancel the Bulldogs game Saturday, an Erie County Sheriff's deputy rang his doorbell and served him with an order from Burstein to cancel the game.
The order came at 7 p.m., as Stoltman was having a Zoom call to fill in players' parents on the latest developments of the situation that was different from any other contact tracing he had experienced.
"This was never about how do we get a football game in on a Saturday; it was all about how do we get as many kids as possible back into school for in-person learning," Stoltman said.
Burstein has cautioned schools and parents in recent weeks about rushing to return to the classroom full time while cases of Covid-19 remain at record levels locally among school-age children. In fact, Burstein has said that for schools that decide to space students 3 feet apart in the classroom, as opposed to 6 feet, an entire class would likely be quarantined should a student or staff member become infectious.
Stoltman said the district has been cooperating with the county for months on identifying students who have been in close contact – within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes – with a person testing positive for the virus. But the county at one point was insisting on quarantining the entire football team, he said, even though most players did not come in contact with the infected players.
Alden's varsity football team played in Gowanda on April 12, and in the days after the game, five Gowanda players tested positive.
There were eight positive cases in high school students last week that resulted in 110 being quarantined, according to Gowanda Superintendent Robert Anderson. He said the students did not infect each other at school, but had been together the previous week during spring break.
Stoltman said not all of the Alden football players were in the game. And not all of those who were in the game were on the field at the same time as the Gowanda players who tested positive. The teams sat on opposite sides of the field.
He said Gowanda's athletic director examined the game video and gave him the numbers of Alden's players who were close to the infected students. All the contacts were four to eight minutes, he said.
Erie County officials said Tuesday that young adults are now the most likely to catch the virus, and it is more common for someone under age 65 to be hospitalized than it is for seniors.
Stoltman said communications went back and forth with the Health Department Friday and through the weekend after it said all the players had to be quarantined. He said the department then asked for the list of players who actively participated, but did not define what that meant, so he sent the entire roster.
Then the Health Department asked if he would consider voluntarily canceling the game. Stoltman said no.
"Based on what I know, the vast majority, 95% of our kids, don't fit your contact tracing criteria," he said.
Burstein ordered him to cancel the game after he said he would not do so voluntarily.
She did that "because the school district did not provide a list of close contacts in a timely manner; and, the initial list of exposed players included nearly the entire team," according to Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane. She also said that after interviews with players, about half confirmed they were not on the field in the game and were released from quarantine.
In the past week, 11 students at Depew Middle School tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the school to go fully remote on Wednesday.
Stoltman said 21 athletes played in the game, and all are quarantined. The 20 athletes either not at the game or who did not play in the game were removed from quarantine.
Some parents refused to cooperate with contact tracers, Stoltman said. He was given a list of the students, and kept them out of school Monday. Kane said parents who indicate they will not comply will be served with quarantine orders.
Stoltman said there was a player on the modified football team who tested positive earlier in the season, and the district did the contact tracing, identifying all those who were in close contact with the player so they could be quarantined. The team was placed on pause, and all the other students came to school for in-person learning.
"We're just looking for some consistency," Stoltman said.
Kane said for sports exposures, the Health Department considers factors such as duration of exposure, proximity and presence of symptoms.
"In high-risk sports such as football, participants are exerting themselves and breathing heavily while in very close contact, so the transmission dynamics differ from normal circumstances," Kane said.
This isn’t the first time Burstein has faced pushback.
Members of the local medical community have spoken out against the county’s message in recent weeks, saying evidence shows that schools are safe and have a low-risk of transmission when masks are worn and safety protocols are followed. They also raised concerns about the mental health issues they are seeing in children and blame the issues on a year of interrupted learning.
On Monday, the health commissioner came under fire from the parent-led group pushing for the full reopening of schools.
Organizers said Burstein’s policies toward reopening schools are “highly abnormal,” run counter to the latest scientific research and “continue a disturbing pattern of overreach.” The group called for her resignation.
It is time for new leadership at the county Health Department to work with districts to safely reopen schools and “support those children who have suffered after more than a year of remote instruction,” said Tarja Parssinen, organizer of WNY Students First.
“What we’re not saying is school should be open no matter what,” said Jonathan Rich, an organizer from the Students First group in Williamsville. “What we are saying is that the evidence we see, the science we see, the science the CDC has released, shows that right now there’s no reason to believe that schools are unsafe for students.”