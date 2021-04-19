Frustration grows with Health Department's approach to schools and the pandemic

Burstein ordered him to cancel the game after he said he would not do so voluntarily.

She did that "because the school district did not provide a list of close contacts in a timely manner; and, the initial list of exposed players included nearly the entire team," according to Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane. She also said that after interviews with players, about half confirmed they were not on the field in the game and were released from quarantine.

Stoltman said 21 athletes played in the game, and all are quarantined. The 20 athletes either not at the game or who did not play in the game were removed from quarantine.

Some parents refused to cooperate with contact tracers, Stoltman said. He was given a list of the students, and kept them out of school Monday. Kane said parents who indicate they will not comply will be served with quarantine orders.

Stoltman said there was a player on the modified football team who tested positive earlier in the season, and the district did the contact tracing, identifying all those who were in close contact with the player so they could be quarantined. The team was placed on pause, and all the other students came to school for in-person learning.

"We're just looking for some consistency," Stoltman said.