Frontier Central Superintendent Christopher J. Swiatek said the district is not trying to kick senior citizens out of the Town of Hamburg Youth, Recreation and Senior Center.

The school district does want to move a new high school program into part of the building on Southwestern Boulevard in September, and eventually could use more of it, or could expand the building, which it owns, he said.

"I think our children could learn a lot from our seniors, and that marriage of being in that building and talking to seniors and learning those life experiences from our seniors," Swiatek said.

But town officials say renegotiating the lease could leave popular programs without a home.

Talks with the district have slowed to less than a trickle, and last week Town Supervisor Randy Hoak held a meeting at the Senior Center to publicize the issue that attracted a standing room only crowd of mostly seniors.

Why go public now?

"Because the talks have not been very fruitful as of late," Hoak said, while not ruling out legal action.

"We would be hard-pressed, especially in the short term, to find space to continue the expanded programming offerings that we've been able to bring to Hamburg residents the past 10 years," Hoak said.

The district said the Senior Center would not have to move immediately.

"We're getting a little bothered by the fact that the town, specifically the town supervisor, is using seniors as a human shield against what is really happening," Swiatek said.

Both sides agree it was a good deal for all when the Town of Hamburg leased the Frontier Central Learning Center on Southwestern Boulevard in 2013.

The town was looking to expand its senior programs, and the school district's main tenant, Erie 1 BOCES, was ending its lease.

The district approached the town about 10 months ago to talk about its desire to move its Big Picture Academy for students who work on internships during high school into the former school.

And under state education law, whether that happens is up to the state education commissioner.

"We're not asking to kick the seniors out," Swiatek said.

The district wants to use one-third to one-half of the building initially, and also would consider in the future using more or expanding it.

The building, built in 2002, has a geothermal heating and cooling system. The school district and town signed a 19-year lease in 2013. The town agreed to pay the cost of the bond payments as its rent, and would have the opportunity to buy the building for $1 at the end of the lease.

The agreement allows either party to cancel it after 10 years. And if the lease is to continue after the first 10 years, the district must seek the approval of the state education commissioner or hold a public referendum.

The district approached the town nearly a year ago, and the two sides met several times.

"We were very surprised they wanted to take back the building entirely and want us out in five years," Hoak said.

The district sent a request to extend the lease to Commissioner Betty A. Rosa in September. It explained what town services are in the building, and how the district would like to use it. Hoak said the town also prepared a letter to the commissioner.

Hoak said the town has spent $1.7 million in improvements to the building. The town offered to buy the building for the total of all the rent payments up front, roughly $500,000.

But Swiatek said the district is prohibited from selling the building for less than the total remaining debt, which includes state aid payments and is around $4 million.

He said while the district is in the middle of a $70.2 million capital project, it does not and will not have the classroom space. Thirty students would be in the program the first year, and it would expand to 60 students. He said the school would want the gym for about two hours a day, and would not need the cafeteria.

Swiatek said the town rejected a shared-use proposal.

"What's bothering the district is the speculation that we are automatically attacking the Senior Center, and that couldn't be further from the truth. We're very, very aware and careful and respectful of that space," Swiatek said.

Hoak said the town hoped that the two sides could come to an understanding about the building.

"We've made it clear from the very beginning, that we're looking for a permanent home for our programs," Hoak said. "So a compromise of sharing the space for three years and then taking over completely, really isn't attractive to the Town of Hamburg."