Frontier Middle School student caught with gun

Frontier Middle School students were "held in place" Tuesday because a student brought a gun to school, the superintendent announced Wednesday.

"While we still are very limited in what details can be provided, we now can state that the incident involved a firearm brought to school by one of our students," Frontier Central Superintendent Christopher J. Swiatek said in a letter to families posted on the district website.

He said the student was "separated from the firearm," and the firearm was secured. School Resource Officer Dennis Horrigan, the administrative team and Hamburg police helped resolve the incident and the building was secured, Swiatek said in a letter posted on the district website Tuesday.

Police lifted the "hold in place" about 10:30 a.m., he said. Once the student was arrested, a joint threat assessment was conducted, which included a thorough search of the building, which was cleared to resume regular operations.

Swiatek said Tuesday it was an isolated incident.

