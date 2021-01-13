 Skip to main content
Frontier brings back Whelan as interim superintendent
Frontier brings back Whelan as interim superintendent

LOCAL WHELAN STARPOINT GEE (copy)

Former Starpoint Central Superintendent C. Douglas Whelan.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Frontier Central School Board members Tuesday night hired C. Douglas Whelan as interim superintendent while they search for a permanent one.

The board had approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Richard J. Hughes on Dec. 15, without providing any details except to say it was "in the best interests of the district." Colleen Duggan, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, was appointed acting superintendent the same day.  

Whelan, a former Starpoint Central superintendent, is taking a second spin at Frontier. He served as interim superintendent after Bret Apthorpe left in 2017 to lead Jamestown City Schools. Hughes was appointed four months later.

"Dr. Whelan will be able to build on the relationships he has already with many of you in the district, as well as foster new relationships, to assist the district as it continues to work to deliver a quality, well-rounded education to all Frontier students," Board President Davis Podkulski said in a letter to the community posted on the district's website.

Whelan, who served as Starpoint superintendent for nearly 20 years, will start around Jan. 25, Podkulski said in the letter. 

The School Board intends to hire a new superintendent this summer, he said.

