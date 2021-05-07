 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frontier appoints new superintendent
0 comments

Frontier appoints new superintendent

Support this work for $1 a month

Frontier Central School Board members appointed Christopher J. Swiatek as the district's next superintendent.

Swiatek is the superintendent of Franklinville Central Schools in Cattaraugus County.

He started his teaching career in his 30s as a long-term social studies substitute teacher, then taught at Hamburg Central. He served as assistant superintendent for human resources at the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District before becoming superintendent at Franklinville. Before going into education, he served in the U.S. Air Force.

There were 23 applicants for the job, according to a letter School Board President Davis Podkulski sent to the community. 

"Mr. Swiatek is a person of unquestioned integrity and someone who builds his relationships on earning the trust and respect of anyone he meets," Podkulski wrote.

C. Douglas Whelan has been serving as interim superintendent at Frontier after the district parted ways with Superintendent Richard J. Hughes in December.

Swiatek will start his new job July 1, with an annual salary of $180,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing map shows every Mars landing ever attempted

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News