Frontier appoints new superintendent

Frontier Central School Board members appointed Christopher J. Swiatek as the district's next superintendent.

Swiatek is the superintendent of Franklinville Central Schools in Cattaraugus County.

He started his teaching career in his 30s as a long-term social studies substitute teacher, then taught at Hamburg Central. He served as assistant superintendent for human resources at the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District before becoming superintendent at Franklinville. Before going into education, he served in the U.S. Air Force.

There were 23 applicants for the job, according to a letter School Board President Davis Podkulski sent to the community.

"Mr. Swiatek is a person of unquestioned integrity and someone who builds his relationships on earning the trust and respect of anyone he meets," Podkulski wrote.

C. Douglas Whelan has been serving as interim superintendent at Frontier after the district parted ways with Superintendent Richard J. Hughes in December.

Swiatek will start his new job July 1, with an annual salary of $180,000.

