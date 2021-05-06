From teacher to chief of staff, incoming Williamsville superintendent known for building connections

While Martzloff was known for an abrasive and sometimes confrontational communication style, Brown-Hall is praised by many for his ability to communicate calmly and respectfully even in the most heated situations.

Some parents in Williamsville who have pushed for in-person instruction five days a week have raised concerns about the fact that Brown-Hall led the reopening this year in Buffalo, which was the last district in New York State to reopen for in-person instruction.

“What we have to acknowledge is that every district is different,” Brown-Hall said. “The entire pandemic hit Black and brown families in the inner city differently. What worked in Buffalo may not be the right answer to how you approach it in Williamsville. That’s why you take a collaborative approach with stakeholders.”

Among Brown-Hall’s duties as chief of staff in the Buffalo Public Schools for the past six years has been helping to negotiate contracts with the Buffalo Teachers Federation and several other unions.

“He was somebody that you could trust, and somebody that really cared about the students,” said Phil Rumore, president of the teachers union. “We would often disagree, but he was somebody that I always felt was trying to do what was right.”