From teacher to chief of staff, incoming Williamsville superintendent known for building connections

Darren Brown-Hall, the No. 2 administrator in the Buffalo Public Schools, was officially hired Thursday as the next superintendent in the Williamsville School District.
The Williamsville School Board voted unanimously to appoint him.
Darren Brown-Hall will become the first Black suburban superintendent, as well as the first openly gay superintendent, in Erie and Niagara counties.
Williamsville School Board President Teresa Leatherbarrow described Brown-Hall as the right man at the right time for the job.
"Dr. Brown-Hall's experience and achievements in the Buffalo Public Schools has prepared him to adeptly and effectively lead the Williamsville Central School District into the future," Leatherbarrow said shortly after the vote.
“This isn’t lost on me,” he said. “I’m very honored to be the next superintendent and very appreciative that the Williamsville Board of Education and the search committee made sure there were no artificial barriers for a candidate of color. They were able to look at qualifications. It was a good process.”
Brown-Hall will serve as a marked contrast to Scott Martzloff, the longtime Williamsville superintendent who was forced out last fall amid widespread complaints about missteps as the district worked toward reopening schools.
While Martzloff was known for an abrasive and sometimes confrontational communication style, Brown-Hall is praised by many for his ability to communicate calmly and respectfully even in the most heated situations.
Some parents in Williamsville who have pushed for in-person instruction five days a week have raised concerns about the fact that Brown-Hall led the reopening this year in Buffalo, which was the last district in New York State to reopen for in-person instruction.
“What we have to acknowledge is that every district is different,” Brown-Hall said. “The entire pandemic hit Black and brown families in the inner city differently. What worked in Buffalo may not be the right answer to how you approach it in Williamsville. That’s why you take a collaborative approach with stakeholders.”
Among Brown-Hall’s duties as chief of staff in the Buffalo Public Schools for the past six years has been helping to negotiate contracts with the Buffalo Teachers Federation and several other unions.
“He was somebody that you could trust, and somebody that really cared about the students,” said Phil Rumore, president of the teachers union. “We would often disagree, but he was somebody that I always felt was trying to do what was right.”
Brown-Hall began his career teaching math in Sweet Home, then left for two years to work in banking. He returned to education as assistant principal at South Park High School and went on to be principal at School 53 and then at Performing Arts.
“My time as a principal was a true highlight, getting to know students every day and working with dynamic teachers,” he said. “That connection with the students and families was the highlight of my career so far.”
Ten years ago, while he was at Performing Arts, then-interim superintendent Amber Dixon tapped him to become associate superintendent for human resources.
“His first response was, ‘Let’s talk about this school and what would happen if I left,’ ” Dixon said. “He wanted to discuss the needs of the school, to play an active role in finding a qualified candidate to succeed him. It wasn’t until he knew Performing Arts was settled that he agreed.”
The district’s human resources department was in disarray when he took over, but Brown-Hall soon cleared up the backlog in paperwork, relying heavily on the relationships he built with staff in the human resources office to get things back on track, Dixon said.
Brown-Hall will be paid $212,500 as Williamsville superintendent .
Brown-Hall thanked the board and the roughly 100 members of the eight constituent committees that took part in the search and selection process.
"I am truly honored to be selected as the next superintendent of the Williamsville Schools," Brown-Hall said. "I pledge to you that I am going to be able to work with all of the constituents to build on that greatness that is already here in Williamsville."
Brown-Hall said that, in addition to his qualifications as an education administrator, he also watched several of the Williamsville Central School District's board meetings to familiarize himself with the district and hear parents' concerns.
He said he also wants to identify opportunities for improvement in the district and to ensure that all students in the district are academically successful.
"I'm very appreciative that you all ensured that there were no artificial barriers in place that would prohibit a qualified person of color to advance through the rigorous search process you had in place," Brown-Hall said, adding that it spoke volumes about the district.
Since Superintendent Kriner Cash appointed him as chief of staff six years ago, he has overseen the day-to-day operations of the school district.
“Quite simply, he is irreplaceable to me and the Buffalo Public Schools,” Cash said. “I have the deepest admiration and respect for Dr. Brown-Hall. His values are first rate and about bringing people together, not dividing them.”
Cash praised many aspects of Brown-Hall’s work, including his ability to have “firm but courageous conversations” with staff, his work as a “tough but fair” negotiator with the unions and his talent for building trust with families during reopening meetings during the last year.