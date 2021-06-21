The Buffalo News 13 years ago followed the first year of elementary school through the eyes and experiences of 5-year-old Rachel Scharf at West Seneca West Elementary. Rachel has finished her last year at West Seneca West High School, a year filled with missed traditions and truncated school and sports, as well as some fun, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amy Scharf remembers the first day her daughter, Rachel, went to kindergarten.

Rachel wore the green jumper her grandmother made, and clutched the bear her aunt and uncle gave her when she was born, as she walked to the bus stop.

"She was so little at that time, and senior year was so far away," Amy Scharf said.

Time moved quickly for Rachel, as well. With Saturday's graduation, her senior year of high school at West Seneca West is over. She is looking forward to attending Houghton College in the fall.

"It's just crazy how it all went so fast," she said.

She remembers her kindergarten teacher, Rebecca A. Holmes, the celebration marking the 100th day of class and field day at the end of the year.

Holmes is finishing her 20th year of teaching, and enjoys following her students through their successes in education and life.

Rachel was sweet and kind with a great personality, Holmes said.

"She always had a great attitude and her insight during class discussions was wonderful," she said. "Rachel was, and I am sure still is, bright, bubbly and excited about everything. There is no doubt in my mind that she will go far in life."

Rachel has come a long way just this school year, from learning fully remotely at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic until mid-January, to returning to school a couple of days a week, and finally, attending in-person full time the last six weeks of school. Students wore masks, kept socially distant for most of the year, and at one point, were tested randomly for the coronavirus.

"I'll always remember because it's a Covid year," she said. "It was still a fun year, we still got to go to school and hang out with my friends and stuff, play sports."

Rachel played volleyball and softball in shortened seasons this year, and will play softball at Houghton College in the fall.

"Sports made it feel more normal," she said.

Homecoming activities were canceled last fall, and seniors did not get to have their traditional tailgate on the first day of school.

And before this year, she always felt she was pretty good at math, but Rachel ended up dropping pre-calculus because it was too difficult to grasp with remote learning. Rachel had a 95.68 overall academic average, and was ranked 34th in her class of 275.

Despite the pandemic, there were the usual milestones this senior year: braces off before senior photos at Glen Park near the falls, looking at colleges, Senior Day at school, prom (wearing a long dress and sneakers) at Statler City.

"I think overall, she did great. She did fantastic," Amy Scharf said.

But Amy Scharf joins many who are not happy with the way learning went this year.

"I think that all around, it was a whole wasted year for every child that goes to school," said Amy Scharf. "I think a lot of kids, last year's graduates and this year's seniors, they missed out on a lot of things for this."

Rachel enjoys going into school and being in the classroom, her mother said.

"She was so happy to get into school," Amy Scharf said. "Not seeing her friends for the time she did, that was tough on her."

It started sinking in last week after the senior recognition on the softball team that Rachel, the youngest of her two daughters, would be graduating and leaving for college in the fall. And that years of watching her play softball and being part of the team with coaches who have known her for years would end.

Amy Scharf talked to one of the assistant coaches who has known Rachel since she started playing softball at 5 years old.

"What am I going to do now? She's been a part of our family for years," she said of the coach. "And that's when I first started to tear up – wow, my baby!"

They'll miss the softball and volleyball games, Peter Scharf said.

"It was kind of neat watching her grow up and mature through the years," he said. "It will be kind of fun to watch her after high school."

He intends to attend Houghton's home softball games, as well as games that are played against Buffalo-area colleges.

"It's been a fun 13 years with her, with everything she's done," Amy Scharf said.

Rachel plans to continue working at a kettle corn stand this summer, and possibly at a store at Walden Galleria. And of course, relaxing and spending time with her friends and boyfriend of two and a half years, Daniel O'Brien.

And her parents will get used to becoming empty nesters. Rachel's sister, Rebekah, who graduated from Houghton College earlier this year, is getting her master's there starting in the fall. While that's good news for Rachel, who will have family close by, her parents will be navigating an empty house.

"It’s a new season in our lives, we're looking forward to more dates together, more quiet time in the house," Peter Scharf said. "But we will miss some of the noise."

"We all know that everybody survives it," Amy Scharf said.

Before the first day of kindergarten and 12th grade and every year in between, the family gathered close together and prayed for a good year. Next fall will be no different.

"What are we going to do, before we leave campus when we drop her off?" Peter Scharf said. "Gather in a circle and pray."

