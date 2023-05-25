The draft budget for SUNY Erie Community College’s next year of operations is $10 million less than last year’s budget, contains no tuition increase and forecasts a $21 million reserve balance – a far better situation than the $9 million deficit the college faced a year ago.

The proposed budget ECC’s board of trustees adopted Thursday demonstrates that former president David Balkin succeeded in “right-sizing” the college despite serving only 10 months in the job, trustees said.

“The hard stuff was done last year, and it impacted a lot of people, but it did right the ship,” said ECC Trustee Ken Kruly. “We are not there yet but we are getting there.”

Last year Balkin brought a budget plan to the county that included staff and program cuts, a 3% tuition hike and talk of “right-sizing” ECC’s three-campus model – all unpopular ideas, especially among ECC faculty – to stave off potential bankruptcy.

Months after cutting 210 staff members through early retirement incentives and layoffs, Balkin was forced to resign his position last fall after an argument with a staff member sparked a complaint about his conduct. The board recently launched a search for a new president that is expected to take most of this year, while ECC Provost Adiam Tsegai leads the college as acting president.

The $88 million draft budget now will go to the Erie County Legislature for consideration.

Here are four takeaways from the proposed budget:

Cost savings

The $88 million proposed for 2023-24 is $10 million less than the $98.6 million budget adopted by the college and county for 2022-23 and $20 million less than its budget for 2020-21, said ECC Comptroller Arta Pllana. The reduction is almost entirely due to savings from last year’s staff cuts, she said, even though ECC has made some new hires since.

“At the time of our 2022-23 budget we had 663 full-time staff, and now for 2023-24 we have 529,” Pllana said. “So we are down by 134 positions and that is a significant savings from salaries alone.”

ECC’s improved fiscal situation leaves it with a $21 million projected fund balance, compared to less than $5 million last year. ECC’s goal is to have at least two months of operating expenses – about $15 million – available in unrestricted funds, a goal it never achieved in recent years.

Enrollment

After years of declining enrollment that plummeted further during the pandemic, ECC saw enrollment increase from 7,849 last fall to 8,065 this spring. But projections indicate it is not likely to increase further, while expenses will, Pllana said.

Much of the increase – 20% – came in the form of advanced study students earning ECC credits toward college while still in high school. This segment is expected to keep growing, but the revenue it brings is less than tuition for full-time college students.

Half of ECC students attend tuition-free thanks to federal and institutional aid, which board chair Jeff Stone said was a factor in deciding on no tuition hike.

“If we had a tuition increase, 50% of our students would not be affected,” he said, “but the other 50% would.”

Stone said the past year also has not been one to justify an increase.

“With the challenges we faced – the storm, May 14, the stadium, the move from City Campus (due to storm damage), the leadership transition – the consensus is that a zero percent increase is the way to go given where we are with our fund balance,” he said.

Stadium income

Another plus for ECC’s finances is the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium near its South Campus. ECC transferred 57 acres of unused South Campus land to Erie County for $400,000 last year, and just wrapped up an agreement to lease a chunk of the campus that had served as athletic fields to the Bills for stadium construction purposes, said ECC Business Manager Paul Danieu.

With ECC having shifted most of its sports teams to North Campus, the Bills will be able to fence in the fields on the northwest side of ECC South to store excavated materials from the construction site at a far lower cost than having to truck it out daily, Danieu said.

ECC will get a total of $325,000 – $125,000 the first year and $100,000 each in years two and three – followed by $10,000 a month for every month it takes the Bills to clear the property after September 2026, he said.

The Bills will then turn the property into a gravel parking lot that will be used for stadium parking through an agreement with AllPro Parking, Danieu said. AllPro charges $35 per car per game and ECC will get 73% of that. The ECC lot will be closer to the stadium and more attractive to fans than some of the stadium parking, he added.

“The Bills parking requirements are more restrictive than our property,” he said. “In our lots, you can meet your friends and tailgate together, whereas there you pull in and have to park near the next car. So I think this will be a great revenue source for us.”

Other revenue sources

ECC also forged an agreement to lease a mostly vacant building on South Campus to the Frontier Central School District for its Big Picture Academy, a program that puts “low performing” high school students in a supportive setting to help them succeed, Danieu said. ECC will receive $67,000 in rental income the first year, which will increase by 2 to 3% annually after that, he said.

Pllana said ECC may also qualify for over $2.8 million in SUNY grants for enrollment and retention at community colleges, among other education initiatives coming out of the recently passed state budget.

Overall, ECC has emerged from a touch-and-go year healthier than expected, Stone said.

“One of the things Dave (Balkin) did was put us in a better financial situation,” he said. “While he was only here about a year, he had a great impact on the financial side and put us in a more positive position where we can move forward.”