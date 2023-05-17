Chaos and culture wars might rein in national politics and on TV cable news, but suburban voters across the state chose new school board members and approved budgets and propositions Tuesday in orderly ways that favored candidates with experience and a working knowledge of New York public schools.

Here are five takeaways from votes in Erie and Niagara county school districts.

Union endorsements helped

Teachers union-backed candidates won overwhelmingly in all but one local district. In Holland, the single candidate endorsed by the Holland Teachers Association was not one of two board members elected.

New York State United Teachers – which represents about 212,000 K-12 teachers – said 85% of candidates endorsed by NYSUT locals won election Tuesday.

"The voters trust and have confidence in our public schools and our educators," NYSUT President Melinda J. Person said. "They want the best education for their kids. They don’t want politics in their classroom."

Of union-endorsed candidates who won statewide, 75 are NYSUT members.

Members of local teachers unions work in their districts and live in the regions where they serve, Person said, giving them a solid sense of educational needs.

"We think it's important that they do have a voice in school board decision-making," she said.

Voters approved most budgets

School elections used to be all about taxes, with maybe a few questions on whether the high school needed a new turf athletic field. But with record state aid, and the first total funding of the category of money that supports most school operations, called foundation aid, taxes were not an issue this year in most districts.

The average spending increase in Erie and Niagara county school budgets for next school year is 5.8%, while the average tax levy increase is 2%. Four districts did not hike taxes.

Every budget in Erie and Niagara counties was approved Tuesday, and according to the New York State School Boards Association, 98.5% of budgets were approved statewide.

Results from 671 of the 675 districts statewide that hold budget votes showed 10 were defeated, according to the association.

It's a trend that carried over from last year, when budgets failed in seven of 675 school districts in New York. In the revote, only one budget failed to pass.

Voter turnout depended on the issues

Generally, the more candidates – and more contentious, the race – the higher the turnout.

Orchard Park may have seen a record number of voters for an in-person election Tuesday, when 4,725 voted on the budget. There were six candidates running on two slates, vying for three board seats. That's about 500 more people who voted on the budget last year, when there also was contentious School Board race.

Both were the highest number of voters since 2005, when more than 3,000 people pulled the voting machine levers, District Clerk Cheryl Connors said.

All districts broke records for turnout in 2020, when there was no in-person voting and every registered voter was mailed an absentee ballot. More than 140,000 people voted in the school election in the two counties that year, more than twice as many as in even a high turnout year.

Starpoint, where the cancellation of wrestling season due to accusations of harassment against two team members became an undercurrent in the election, also saw participation jump by about 500 people compared to last year.

Lancaster had more than 1,900 voters this year compared to last year. Other districts with higher turnout than the previous year included Williamsville, West Seneca, Lockport and Niagara Falls.

Hamburg and East Aurora, which had hotly contested races last year, each saw at least 2,000 fewer voters this year.

Propositions sail through

Voters were kind to propositions, creating more reserve funds for capital projects, including $59.5 million in the Lake Shore district to address safety, security and infrastructure.

Lake Shore also was among 18 districts in the two counties where voters approved the purchase of buses. Included in its proposal was the purchase of an electric bus that seats 71 for $440,000 and a 30-passenger, gas-powered bus for $105,650.

There were more unusual propositions. Barker voters had to decide whether to demolish or sell the Yorker House and move it to another location – one option – or to spend $200,000 to renovate the building at 1628 Quaker Road. The house was built in 1865 and was purchased by the school district in 1937 as part of centralization efforts, according to Lorraine Wayner, the late Barker and Somerset historian. It was restored by a junior group of historians known as the Yorkers in the 1960s. Voters decided overwhelmingly to get rid of the structure.

Ken-Ton voters renamed the Kenmore West High School natatorium after former varsity coach Robert Pufpaff.

Depew residents voted to spend $25,000 to buy five parcels of land for additional athletic and community play areas west of the current tennis courts at 5161 Transit Road.

In the Tonawanda City School District, voters decided to sell Mullen Elementary School, at 130 Syracuse St., for $850,000 to Child & Family Services of Erie County. The closing of the school is part of the expansion of Fletcher Elementary School.

Mainstream candidates win

There will be some new faces on boards. Eight districts in the two counties had no incumbents running.

Incumbents in five school districts lost, but most won, and for the most part, they beat at least some more socially conservative candidates who did not get the endorsements from teachers unions.

"We don’t think the culture wars have a place in our schools," said Person, of NYSUT. "What these victories show is New Yorkers trust school districts and the educators to do what’s best for kids."

The New York State School Boards Association said its preliminary data shows 62% of the winners statewide are incumbents, compared to 58% last year. About one-third of incumbents decided not to seek another term.

At a glance

Districts without a tax increase: Lackawanna, Orchard Park, Sweet Home and Niagara Falls.

Lowest number of yes and no votes on budget: 117-33.

Highest number of yes votes on budget: 3,621, in Orchard Park.

Highest number of no votes on budget: 1,568, in Lancaster.

Incumbent losses: Lackawanna, Lockport, Lake Shore, Holland, Sloan and Williamsville.