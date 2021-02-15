Five Erie County school districts search for new superintendents

The past year has been difficult for schools and the people who lead them.

"Certainly this is a very stressful time," said Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

But he said the association has not seen a large number of retirements and resignations throughout the state.

"Sometimes it just happens you have a noticeable number of superintendents retiring at the same time," Lowry said, adding there was a good amount of turnover in superintendents in the last decade since the great recession.

He said members of the association have heard superintendents say this is the hardest work they have ever done, and more experienced superintendents have reassured some younger colleagues that the pandemic is new and exceptional for everyone.

"It's certainly different than what people had to deal with in the past," Lowry said.

And with five openings at one time, will it be difficult for school boards to hire new superintendents? Robert Christmann of the New York State Leadership Group does not think so. Christmann, the former Grand Island superintendent, is conducting the search for the Frontier superintendent.