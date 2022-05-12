Five candidates seeking two spots on Orchard Park School Board

Pandemic schooling, mask mandates and parental input have emerged as issues for some candidates for the Orchard Park School Board.

Two new board members will be elected Tuesday, and voters also will weigh in on the proposed $114.66 million budget, the purchase of buses and a $114 million capital improvement project with improvements at every school.

Spending would increase by 2.4%, but there would be no increase in the tax levy if the budget gains approval. The capital project would add prekindergarten classrooms at each elementary school, update classrooms and special education spaces and replace the high school pool, with no increase in taxes.

But it is the School Board race among five candidates that has captured the attention of voters. Four candidates are running on two slates, with the fifth, Donald P. Roof, running independently.

Roof, a health care professional in imaging services and supply chain management, is against health care mandates. He said on his Facebook page that he believes there should be transparency with the curriculum and parents should have access to curriculum. He also said he believes in the "core American principles of independent thought and hard work which result in opportunity and success."

The other candidates are Steve M. Barlette, Ryan Anderson, Katherine "Kati" Ibarra and Tom Provost.

Provost, an FBI special agent who will retire at the end of the month, and Anderson, a mechanical design engineer, are running together. They pledge on their website to support the School Board's mission of excellence in education while being responsible stewards of district finances. They are campaigning on no politics, agendas or special interests.

Anderson said after the September School Board meeting was interrupted when some audience members refused to wear face masks, he worked with a group of parents to circulate an online letter in support of the board that had more than 400 signatures.

Ryan said he and Provost "fully support transparency and parental involvement, but we are concerned that some groups are using positive-sounding phrases to hide a dark agenda."

"It doesn't matter what your philosophy is politically. Everybody wants good schools for their kids," Provost said.

Barlette and Ibarra, who also are campaigning together, said they want diversity of thought on the School Board. Ibarra said wearing face masks should have been a choice, and she was disappointed the board did not do more to lobby for choice. She also felt unvaccinated children who had longer quarantine periods and were limited in sports were being discriminated against.

"We felt our voices were not being heard," she said.

Ibarra, a licensed clinical therapist, said she has agreed with points that Orchard Park gym owner Robby Dinero made at School Board meetings and on his Facebook page about freedom of choice, but "our tactics are very different." Although Dinero supports the candidacy of Ibarra and Barlette, they are not accepting donations from him.

Once the Covid-19 vaccine was available, Barlette said, he started advocating for choice in wearing masks. Barlette, who has more than 20 years experience in sales, marketing, training and business development, said he helped bring the two sides together during the September meeting and encouraged people to wear masks at that meeting.

"We can build trust that has been lost," he said. "That trust was lost in the pandemic, it was inflamed."

