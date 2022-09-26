Fight mars Ken East dance, but online reports of worse are false, district says

A fight broke out at Saturday night's Kenmore East High School homecoming dance but school officials say student attendees were never in danger.

The Ken-Ton district said the altercation took place between a Kenmore East student and a student from another school district who attended the dance at the high school as an authorized guest.

No weapons were involved. The two students, who ran off after the altercation and did not return, face disciplinary action.

The district said rumors spread among students that one fight participant would return to carry out an act of violence. "There was no factual basis for these rumors," the district said.

District officials said Ken East administrators contacted Town of Tonawanda police, which sent extra officers to the school as a precaution, and the dance continued as scheduled. Word of the incident quickly spread among parents on social media, much of it fueled by "misinformation," the district said.

"At no time was there a risk to students present at the dance," officials said.