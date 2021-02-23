Feds: school assessments must go on despite pandemic

The federal government is giving flexibility to states on the testing requirements. They can move the assessments to the summer or fall, they can give the assessments remotely, where possible. They also can shorten the assessments to prioritize in-person learning.

"Certainly, we do not believe that if there are places where students are unable to attend school safely in person because of the pandemic that they should be brought into school buildings for the sole purpose of taking a test," Rosenblum told states.

States are invited to request a waiver to prevent schools from being held accountable for the results of this year's tests, including the provisions for relating to the 95% participation rate benchmark.

The 2020 assessments were canceled last spring by then Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Buffalo parent activist Samuel Radford III praised the announcement. He said not using the assessments in a punitive way shows that the Biden administration listened to all points of view.

"We do need the data," Radford said. "Right now we need to know where the children are at. We need to know how to target resources toward the children who need it the most."