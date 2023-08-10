Dec. 27, 1926 – July 24, 2023

Fay L. Coblentz Jr., formerly of Marilla, a science teacher at Iroquois Central High School for more than 30 years, died July 24 in Rolling Green Village, a retirement community in Greenville, S.C. He was 96.

Born in New Castle, Pa., he enlisted in the Merchant Marine after graduating from high school in 1945 in New Wilmington, Pa., and served aboard the USS Oneida Victory, transporting cargo to occupied Germany and troops back to the U.S.

Drafted into the Army in 1946, Mr. Coblentz again went to sea on the transport ships USS Gen. LeRoy Eltinge and USS Gen. W. M. Black, taking cargo and troops to occupied Japan and Korea. He also repaired Jeeps and trucks for occupying forces in Japan.

Discharged in 1947, he enrolled in Sterling College in Sterling, Kan., where he met his wife, the former Dorothy Boyer. After he earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry and math in 1951, he joined the Navy and served on land as a research chemist.

Mr. Coblentz began teaching high school math and science in Hudson, Kan., then enrolled at Pennsylvania State University, where he completed a master's degree in physical science in 1958, then moved to Marilla.

At Iroquois Central High School, he taught chemistry and physics and retired in 1989.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marilla and served as its financial secretary. He moved to Westerville, Ohio, near Columbus, in 1995 and in recent years had lived in the Greenville, S.C., area to be close to one of his sons.

He enjoyed gardening, playing softball with the church team and telling jokes.

His family noted that he had great compassion for others who experienced loss because of many hard times in his life. A son, Thomas, died at 17 after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on his bicycle on Transit Road in Cheektowaga.

Surviving are two sons, Paul and Peter; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His wife died in 1999.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First Baptist Church of Marilla, 11651 Bullis Road.