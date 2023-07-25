Crystal Boling-Barton's children have sharp memories of the white Reebok shoes.

They remember the sneakers parked by their door following days in which their mother chased McKinley Vocational High School students back into their classrooms and ushered them to their buses. Boling-Barton had a no-nonsense demeanor, and she worked hard to keep order.

"There was smoke coming from them," Misty Garrett, Boling-Barton's daughter, said of the shoes.

Boling-Barton, the first Black woman to become principal of a secondary school in Buffalo, died from cancer in June 2022 after more than 30 years – the final few mired in controversy – at the helm of one of Buffalo's largest high schools.

About 150 people gathered Tuesday in front of McKinley for a dedication of Crystal Boling-Barton Way, the new name for a two-block stretch of Elmwood Avenue, between Middlesex Road and Fordham Drive. The Buffalo Council of Supervisors & Administrators organized the tribute with Boling-Barton's family and friends, and the group worked with city officials for the dedication.

Crystal Barton, the longtime principal whose name became synonymous with McKinley High School, died of cancer Tuesday. She was 70.

Buffalo School Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said she knew Boling-Barton for 45 years, dating to when the late principal was a club adviser at Riverside High School and Williams was a 14-year-old freshman.

"She was always so caring and concerned about us as students, and pouring into us as students about who we could be," Williams said.

Honri Hunt explained the reality of being Boling-Barton's son and a McKinley student at the same time. He recalled the first day of freshman year – his mother's second as principal – when he tried to enter the passenger seat of her car before school, assuming she would give him a ride. The door was locked, and his mother rolled down the window.

McKinley High School Principal Crystal Barton will receive $200,000 from the school district as part of a settlement approved Monday, and lawyers who represented her will receive another $75,000 from the district.

"Where do you think you're going? You are to get on the bus," Hunt remembered his mother saying. "I am Mrs. Boling until 3 o'clock."

Boling-Barton was hired as McKinley principal in 1987 and grew its graduation rate. She served as president of the administrators' union for more than a decade and held similar union roles at state and federal levels. Her position put her at odds with superintendents, including James Williams and Kriner Cash.

The conclusion of her career brought controversy. She was placed on paid administrative leave twice in 2017 due to investigations over alleged misuse of funding and discrimination against an LGBTQ+ student. Denying wrongdoing, Boling-Barton filed a Division of Human Rights complaint against Cash. The district in 2022 settled with Boling-Barton, paying her $200,000 in overtime and extracurricular activity payments in addition to the more than $640,000 she collected while on leave.

"She always knew that she would come out on the other side," said Arlene Adams, an organizer of the tribute.

The focus Tuesday was on her legacy, not the end of her career. Adams, a McKinley teacher for a decade, praised Boling-Barton's strength of balancing school safety with academic achievement and character building.

"I don't think there will be another like her," Adams said, "but she definitely set the standard."