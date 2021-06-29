Falls students rap about Oakwood Cemetery history in online video

Cemeteries typically are not fodder for musical inspiration, nor would they be likely to turn up in a list of things high school students care deeply about.
That changed this spring for a class of Niagara Falls High School students.
They created a rap video on the history of Oakwood Cemetery in the city and some of the famous locals buried there.
The 3-minute, 26-second video was posted last week on the cemetery website, the school district website and on YouTube.
The idea originated with Judie Glaser, who is both the school district clerk and the secretary of the Oakwood Cemetery board.
"Judie Glaser contacted me and told me she wanted some kind of music done for the Oakwood Cemetery, but she wanted kind of a current, more modern spin on what the cemetery would be for the community," music teacher Brian Chmaj said.
He had his doubts about the request.
"What were you going to do? It was sort of like, 'We're going to talk about a graveyard?' " he said.
But upon researching some of Oakwood's better-known "residents," as the cemetery prefers to call them, Chmaj decided their stories "still would mean something today," and presented them to students in his music production class, mostly 10th-graders.
"I had them pick which person in Oakwood they would like to talk about and then I wrote lyrics for that person," Chmaj said. "Each kid rapped a certain section of the song and then we put it together."
Seven students shared the vocal work.
"Every student that's on that recording, that's the first time they tried to do any rap vocals," Chmaj said. "It was a brand-new experience for them and it really challenged them a lot."
"I was very excited about it when I got it," said Daryl Gadewski, who spent about an hour recording his rap on the final verse.
"I thought I'd be really good at it, but when I heard I was going to be recorded, I was a little nervous about it," said Alexander Bryant, another of the performers.
The other vocalists included Ga Vonte Burch, Camren Dooley, Devonte Thornton, Staffona Gordon and Kendrick Jones.
Among the cemetery "residents" featured in the video is Annie Edson Taylor, who survived an intentional trip over the falls in 1901.
"No boat, just a barrel/Her chances of survival were zero to narrow," the lyric says.
There are also verses for Sam Pavloff, who survived in 1927 when his family's car was struck by a train, although his wife and six children were killed; Judge Augustus Porter, one of the city's first settlers; Charles Gaskill, a 19th century civic leader; Bloneva Bond, a Black community leader and businesswoman who died in 2004; and Johnny Main, a ventriloquist and comedian who died in 2003.
Bloneva P. Bond, a community activist and one of the most influential leaders of the African-American community in this city in recent decades, will be honored at a tree-planting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Robbins Drive and South Avenue in Hyde Park. She was born Bloneva Pride on Sept. 11, 1918, in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Saturday is
John H. Mianakian Sr., better known as Johnny Main on the stages of nightclubs, hotels and casinos, died Saturday (Sept. 20, 2003) in his home after apparently suffering a heart attack. He was 65. Mianakian was born in Niagara Falls and was a graduate of LaSalle High School. He served three years in the Army National Guard and was
The video portion was shot and edited by Tyler White, an 11th-grade student in a media class taught by Richard Meranto. His students create almost all the programming on the Our Schools Channel, a Niagara Falls cable TV channel.
"Whatever the project is, my kids are up for it," Meranto said.
White said the filming took a day, but the editing took two or three weeks.
"There's more history in Niagara Falls than I thought there was," White said.
"Suddenly, the cemetery is not just a place for the dead, it’s a place for stories, with real people," said Tim Baxter, the cemetery's director of operations.