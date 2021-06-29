Falls students rap about Oakwood Cemetery history in online video

But upon researching some of Oakwood's better-known "residents," as the cemetery prefers to call them, Chmaj decided their stories "still would mean something today," and presented them to students in his music production class, mostly 10th-graders.

"I had them pick which person in Oakwood they would like to talk about and then I wrote lyrics for that person," Chmaj said. "Each kid rapped a certain section of the song and then we put it together."

Seven students shared the vocal work.

"Every student that's on that recording, that's the first time they tried to do any rap vocals," Chmaj said. "It was a brand-new experience for them and it really challenged them a lot."

"I was very excited about it when I got it," said Daryl Gadewski, who spent about an hour recording his rap on the final verse.

"I thought I'd be really good at it, but when I heard I was going to be recorded, I was a little nervous about it," said Alexander Bryant, another of the performers.

The other vocalists included Ga Vonte Burch, Camren Dooley, Devonte Thornton, Staffona Gordon and Kendrick Jones.