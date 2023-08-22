In 11 years of teaching English at D’Youville University, Eli Finnegan has always attended each semester’s opening assembly, a gathering where administrators welcome faculty back and share goals, enrollment numbers and new developments.

Not this semester. Instead of filling seats inside D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub on Tuesday morning, Finnegan and dozens of other faculty members picketed outside to protest their lack of a contract after nearly three years of negotiations.

The 7:30 a.m. picket led D’Youville to send out an email 11 minutes later, at 7:41 a.m., stating the assembly had been moved to Zoom. That led about 85 sign-carrying picketers to momentarily change their chant from “Fair contract now!” to “Union busting over Zoom, shame on you!”

“We showed up – guess they were afraid to,” said Finnegan, vice president of the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professions, the union representing about 150 faculty members and librarians.

D’Youville said later it moved the assembly to Zoom “for the safety and well-being of our employees, and in fairness to those faculty and staff that were eager to attend without repercussion.”

Finnegan and other AAUP leaders said the picket aimed to send a strong message to the administration without involving students or disrupting classes, which begin Monday. The picket was joined by representatives of several other unions including AFL-CIO, United Auto Workers, United Steelworkers and New York State United Teachers.

“We are not striking. We are not boycotting our classes,” Finnegan said.” But this is a place for us to be visible and say, ‘This is not business as usual, because things aren’t good here.’ We’re not being treated with respect or consideration.”

The union’s contract will have expired two years ago on Sept. 1 and its negotiating team began talks with the administration about a year before it ended in 2021, Finnegan said.

The AAUP claims D’Youville wants to shortchange them on salaries, health benefits, short-term disability claims, the employee tuition remission program and compensation for paid time off in the event of separation from their employment, among other benefits.

But the union has also compiled a long list of complaints about the leadership of D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo since she took over in 2017. Faculty members say Clemo does not include them in decision-making or inform them of issues that affect them – such as a February internet breach – and exhibits a dismissive approach to negotiations.

The university responded to those claims with a written statement that reads in part, “D’Youville is grateful for our employees’ commitment to furthering the University’s mission. Although the faculty claim to be operating without a contract, the reality is that the University has continued to abide by the terms of the previous contract. In fact, the University has actually gone above and beyond its contractual obligations, as when it gave the faculty a bonus around the holidays.”

D’Youville also blamed the union for “retreating from their prior position” and “abruptly withdrawing” from negotiations last week. “The University will continue to work in good faith until a new contract can be agreed upon, which we hope will happen soon,” it said.

Finnegan said union members feel Clemo’s administration is “trying to wear us down” to accept lower salaries than other universities offer and cuts to some benefits.

“We think they are counting on our apathy and exhaustion and that we will end up taking what we can get,” Finnegan said. “We are trying to show them that we are the university and we do have this power.”

Christine Walawander, who has taught psychology at D’Youville for 17 years, said she has never experienced a work environment as fraught as the last two years of contract negotiations. She said faculty members have watched D’Youville invest in new buildings – like the Health Professions Hub – and campus renovations while alienating its teachers.

“I get that we are a business, but we are also educators,” she said. “If it wasn’t for us, students wouldn’t be here.”

“This is affecting my family,” she added. “I haven’t had a raise in two years and the cost of living has gone way up. I go to class and count my students and think about how much they are paying for each credit hour, and it doesn’t make sense.”

Walawander showed up at the two-year-old Health Professions Hub at 7:30 a.m. wearing a boot for a leg injury and watched a long line of her colleagues march there from the 7-Eleven a block away, most wearing T-shirts that said, “One faculty united for ALL students.”

The messages on their signs included, “Pay faculty like your learning outcomes depend on it!” and “The ‘90s called – They want their salaries back.”

As they circled the sidewalk, passing cars honked, raising cheers, and even a Buffalo Police vehicle gave a siren burst of support.

Walawander said that although many faculty members take issue with their employer, they will arrive at their classes Monday with smiles on their faces, ready to do their jobs and encourage their students to succeed.

“We have an awesome group of faculty that take care of our students like no tomorrow,” she said.

Religious studies professor Craig Tyson agreed. “As faculty, we try to keep this separate from our students,” he said. “If they ask, I will tell them what’s going on, and they have been very supportive.”