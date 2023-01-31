Fact-finder recommends raises to make Buffalo teacher pay competitive but falls short of union proposal

An independent mediator Tuesday recommended raises for Buffalo Public Schools teachers that he said would make their earnings competitive with teachers across the region but also keep the school district financially stable.

Robert J. Reden, the fact-finder appointed by the state Public Employment Relations Board, recommended a teacher salary increase of 8%, along with a signing bonus worth 8% of their salary, upon ratification of the contract. Following would be a 6% raise on July 1, 2023, 4% increase in 2024 and a 3% increase in 2025.

The recommendations released Tuesday are intended to guide the district and Buffalo Teachers Federation in resolving an impasse since 2019.

The district has said the salary demands from the teachers union would make the district financially insolvent.

"I accept the district's analysis that with an 8% increase Buffalo teachers will earn a salary which is competitive in the region," Reden wrote in his report. "I have also been persuaded of a concern about maintaining financial stability into the future in an uncertain climate. It is also in the interest of the public to have a school district that is assured of financial stability."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A district spokesperson said the mediator confirmed the view of Buffalo Public Schools officials.

The mediator's analysis "validates the district’s stated position that it has consistently offered a fair package to our teachers making it amongst the most competitive in the region and one which would allow the district to recruit and retain the best teachers for our students," said spokesperson Ka'Ron Barnes. "Finally, the report confirms the unaffordability of the BTF’s financial proposals and reiterates the District’s inability to pay for the BTF’s salary demands."

The district, through its legal counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma, has maintained that proposals from the teachers union – 8% annual increases through 2025-2026, retroactive to 2019, plus a cost-of-living adjustment ranging from 2% to 6% and salary scale adjustments – would quickly bankrupt the district.

Posturing over progress: Buffalo Schools, teachers at a heated impasse Teachers have been working without a contract for three years. The two sides have been at an impasse for about two years, and they seem to agree on one thing: Barely any meaningful progress has been made in recent discussions.

Reden said his recommendations would put Buffalo's teacher salaries more in line with other school districts in Western New York, and his report referenced collective bargaining agreements from school districts in Williamsville, Hamburg, Kenmore and Akron, among others, while taking into account updated proposals between Buffalo's district and union.

The Buffalo News has reached out to the BTF for comment.