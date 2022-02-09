Facing the future: New York mask mandate ends on Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Why is all this happening? Because New Yorkers and businesses stepped up and did the right thing," she said, defending her decision to impose the indoor mask mandate. "And I will always be grateful for them for being the reason these numbers have been declining."

Yet, she cautioned, that the end of mask wearing indoors and discussions about ending it in schools doesn't mean Covid-19 is gone.

"This pandemic is not over. It is not over," she said. "That is why we're still going to maintain protections for vulnerable populations in areas where people are very concentrated because I want people to feel safe. I want people to still feel safe when they come into the cities and go to their jobs, that they're not going to contract this virus."

Until now, indoor businesses were directed to require proof of vaccination or masking while on the premises.

"Thank you to the business owners – it wasn't easy," Hochul said Wednesday as she announced the mandate going away.

Businesses and other organizations in Western New York were deciding their next steps, as they digested the news from Hochul.