Bonita R. Durand has been named officer in charge at Buffalo State University pending her appointment as interim president, SUNY Chancellor John B. King announced Wednesday. She is expected to be confirmed as interim president at the June meeting of the SUNY Board of Trustees.

Durand, chief of staff and secretary to the Buffalo State College Council before she retired in 2018 after 22 years at the college, will serve while a nationwide search is made for a successor to Katherine Conway-Turner, who retired as president at the end of May. According to the announcement, Durand is not a candidate for the permanent position.

Durand holds a doctorate in philosophy from the University at Buffalo with a concentration in higher education administration. She taught graduate-level courses at Buffalo State on strategic planning and finance in higher education, headed numerous committees and was faculty adviser to the college's chapter of National Council of Negro Women and the Gamma Kappa chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Durand also was secretary for the City of Buffalo Citizens Advisory Commission on Reapportionment in 2011. She is a charter member of the board of directors of the Buffalo Niagara Economic Development Corp.