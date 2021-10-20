Expect bus driver shortage to get worse, Buffalo schools' transportation chief says

The fallout from the Buffalo School District's bus driver shortage is likely to get more intense as the winter season kicks in.

Cheryl Kennedy, director of transportation for the school district, warned School Board members and parents attending a Board of Education meeting where the transportation issue dominated conversation Wednesday that the district may lose some drivers as the weather gets colder and, as a result, bus runs will be longer and slower.

"As it gets colder, we lose drivers. It's historical. We know that," said Kennedy.

"Our bus routes are going to be longer and much slower. So right now we're clearing between 7:15 and 7:30 every evening. I anticipate that to get later," she added.

Parents who spoke at the meeting had shared complaints with the board beforehand about students not being picked up for school, or being picked up very late to be transported home. They also complained about a shortage of teacher aides available to ride the buses with students.

Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for the district, appeared to agree with an assessment that had been made early by the parents.