Ex-McKinley principal Crystal Barton dies at 70, is remembered for her leadership

Died June 14, 2022

Crystal Barton, the longtime principal whose name became synonymous with McKinley High School, died of cancer Tuesday. She was 70.

Thirty-five years ago, she was appointed principal at McKinley, the first female African American principal of a secondary school in the Buffalo Public Schools. During her tenure, she mentored countless new administrators.

“She was a leader that lifted other people up,” said Naomi Cerre, an assistant principal under Mrs. Barton. “She taught us what moral leadership is, and the compassion behind it, and the work that was behind it.”

Under her leadership, the school’s vocational programs blossomed, providing students with many opportunities for hands-on learning. Each year, for instance, students would build an entire house from scratch inside the high school.

She launched the district’s first Black History Month symposium, which became a model for other schools. Students at McKinley heard from descendants of Booker T. Washington, Harriet Tubman and other prominent figures.

Mrs. Barton was often called upon by State Education Department officials for her input. Once, state officials picked her to serve as the only principal with a group of superintendents to talk about state standards. She said that they “wanted someone with fire, and who was not afraid to speak.”

A staunch union advocate, she served for more than a decade as president of the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators. She also was president of the New York State Federation of School Administrators and vice president of the American Federation of School Administrators.

She had both the teachers contract and the administrators contract memorized, Cerre said, and she insisted that the school be run in strict adherence to both.

“She did not want to breach any kind of integrity ever,” Cerre said.

Mrs. Barton had both a sharp intellect and an impeccable memory. Attorney Robert Boreanaz, who represents the Buffalo administrators union, said that when he was with her, they would often run into her former students in City Hall and elsewhere.

“Mrs. Barton would instantly recognize him and pull his name up, even if it was 20 years since this person graduated,” Boreanaz said.

Mrs. Barton had staunch supporters, as well as outspoken critics, for her no-nonsense approach to discipline. She frequently stationed herself in hallways or the cafeteria, ordering students to pull up their pants, put their backpacks in their lockers or stop running in the hall.

In recent years, she had high profile clashes with two superintendents – James Williams and Kriner Cash – both times claiming discrimination. Cash placed her on paid leave, which Boreanaz said was unfounded, for five years.

Two months ago, she received a $200,000 settlement from the school district to resolve a complaint she filed with the State Division of Human Rights, accusing Cash of sexually harassing and discriminating against her on the basis of age and race. She was offered her job back, but was not able to return due to her health, Boreanaz said. She retired in April.

Outside work, Mrs. Barton was very active with a number of service groups, including Alpha Kappa Alpha, her college sorority.

Born Crystal Boling, she was the eighth of 16 children and a descendant of a pioneering African American family in Niagara Falls. A graduate of Niagara Falls High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in English education from Niagara University, where she did postgraduate studies and was one of the first African American women to enlist in the ROTC.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; three children and several grandchildren.

