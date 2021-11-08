Erie, Niagara still mulling test-to-stay option

+3 A shot and a coloring book: Clinics prep to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 Health departments, hospitals and pediatricians offices are preparing to accommodate a whole new segment of the population with a whole bunch of fun stuff geared toward making the process a little less scary.

Vaccinated students do not have to quarantine, unless they develop symptoms. But unvaccinated students must quarantine for 10 days from the time of exposure.

And that creates problems for children and their families, like the Weller family of Hamburg.

The first time, Weller's daughter was out for six days. The second time, she had been back in school for one day and was exposed again and out for 10 days, she said. And this week, Weller got a call again that her daughter was in close contact of someone who tested positive, and she's out of school again.

"It's so stressful," Weller said, adding that she got a call from Frontier Central High School, telling her to pick up her daughter from school, but sometimes she can't instantly drop everything at work to get her child.

Her daughter's final vaccination will be effective soon, and the family is looking forward to no more school quarantines.

One of the State Health Department's requirements is that the daily negative tests allow children to remain in school, but the quarantine is in effect for clubs, sports and other extra-curricular activities.