Erie County will wait for New York State guidance on 6-foot rule in schools

Erie County won't recommend new social distancing directions for schools until the state health department determines its next steps following new federal guidance that students can safely sit 3 feet from one another instead of 6 feet.

"If New York State changes their school guidance, then that will be the new standard for all school districts in Erie County," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein said Tuesday.

Burstein said county officials are closely watching the number of Covid-19 cases in schools and are concerned that some cases have been tied to transmission in classrooms or on sports teams.

"There’s been quite a number of outbreaks either in classrooms or entire schools that have a 3 feet distance between desks," she said, adding that the outbreaks are in "primarily private schools, not public schools."

There is good evidence of in-class transmission in one kindergarten class, Burstein and County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said.

"The kindergarten class was seated just 3 feet apart. Even though they were wearing masks, we did have strong evidence that there was transmission," Burstein said.