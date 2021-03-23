Erie County will wait for New York State guidance on 6-foot rule in schools

Erie County won't recommend new social distancing directions for schools until the state health department determines its next steps following new federal guidance that students can safely sit 3 feet from one another instead of 6 feet.
"If New York State changes their school guidance, then that will be the new standard for all school districts in Erie County," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein said Tuesday.
Burstein said county officials are closely watching the number of Covid-19 cases in schools and are concerned that some cases have been tied to transmission in classrooms or on sports teams.
"There’s been quite a number of outbreaks either in classrooms or entire schools that have a 3 feet distance between desks," she said, adding that the outbreaks are in "primarily private schools, not public schools."
There is good evidence of in-class transmission in one kindergarten class, Burstein and County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said.
"The kindergarten class was seated just 3 feet apart. Even though they were wearing masks, we did have strong evidence that there was transmission," Burstein said.
The health commissioner has previously said in the past that there was little transmission of the coronavirus in schools.
But the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in students is now is outpacing those in adults in schools, Burstein said. Teachers have been eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine since mid-January, which could account for the lower numbers of teachers getting infected.
Burstein's comments came as some parents rallied Tuesday for schools to reopen and a group of parents in Grand Island took their case to reopen schools to State Supreme Court.
Members of Western New York Students First have said that they want to know why Erie County is not allowing schools to have students 3 feet apart, like some other counties.
"I know there are parents that aren't happy. They think we don't want them in school, five days a week. We want in-school, five days a week," Poloncarz said. "The funny thing is, based on our emergency powers, I have the ability to shut them down. I do not have the ability to tell them how they should reopen."