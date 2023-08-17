Students in as many as three local school districts will have a lot more classmates next month than they may have expected.

Education officials in Western New York are working to accommodate around 120 migrant children who will be attending local schools in the fall.

The children are among the more than 500 asylum-seekers living in three Cheektowaga hotels. Since June, more than a dozen busloads of asylum-seekers have traveled to Erie County from New York City because the city is running out of room for the tens of thousands of asylees sent from the country’s southern border.

Erie 1 BOCES is working with the state Department of Education, Erie County, local school districts and refugee-assistance organizations to prepare for and support the asylum-seeker students, Erie 1 BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Michael Capuana said Wednesday.

“It’s been a very collaborative conversation over the last week and a half to assess the current group of students that we have here and work with all of those partners to support and prepare for them to enroll and be part of schools at the start of the school year,” Capuana said.

Where will migrant students go to school?

It hasn’t yet been decided which school districts the asylum-seeker children will be attending.

Over the weekend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the students will be spread out to ensure “that no school districts get overrun.” State Assembly Member Monica Wallace, who represents Cheektowaga, called on the state to provide additional resources for the affected schools.

BOCES and its partners are working with the school districts where the asylum-seeker children are living “to assess the capacity of those districts to be prepared to educate those students,” Capuana said.

One of the three hotels is located in the Maryvale School District, one in the Cheektowaga-Sloan district and the other in the Lancaster Central School District.

Maryvale Superintendent Joseph D’Angelo said Monday that the district is preparing for 66 asylum-seeker students across all grade levels. Currently, the district’s biggest concern is making sure there’s adequate staff to serve the influx of students.

“Of course, we didn’t staff for this,” D’Angelo said. “We did our staffing last spring. What we’re trying to do internally is see how these numbers affect our current class sizes and service delivery.”

The Cheektowaga-Sloan district has “not had any inquiries regarding registrations” of asylee children in the district, a district spokesperson said in an email to The Buffalo News.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster district in an email said, “At this time, there is no indication that these children will attend school in the Lancaster Central School District.”

What are the needs of the asylee students?

Once migrant children are enrolled in schools, one of their most immediate needs will be learning English.

BOCES is working with the Regional Bilingual Education Resource Network to give additional support to the districts, schools and educators that will be teaching the asylee children English. RBERN West, which encompasses Western New York, works with more than 9,000 English-language learners across 90 school districts and charter schools in the region, Capuana said.

The county assures “no affected district will be left without the resources to handle the new ESL (English as a second language) learners.”

Once students register for school, officials will have to assess the students to find out what kind of education they’ve had in the past and what their current needs are, Capuana said. The registration process has not started, but Jericho Road will help facilitate enrollment paperwork, according to Poloncarz’s office.

It’s likely that students’ needs will go far beyond just needing to learn English.

“We know that in addition to educational needs, there are other needs that they’re dealing with,” D’Angelo said. “We have a family support center here that we’re opening for the fall. And we have fantastic social workers across the district that are going to help coordinate with relevant agencies that can meet these families’ and these children’s needs – the whole picture, not just the educational needs, but other things they need that we can connect them with.”

Facilitated by a state grant, the Erie County Health Department and Jericho Road are holding vaccination clinics so the children can get the shots they need to attend school, such as the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.

The scramble to get asylum-seeker children enrolled in schools comes as Poloncarz over the weekend demanded that New York City Mayor Eric Adams pause sending more asylum-seekers to Erie County while leaders work to resolve “security issues” at the three hotels.

Since the beginning of August, two migrant men have been arrested on sexual assault charges. The National Guard has been called to the Cheektowaga hotels to act as security as concerns linger about how, and to what extent, migrants are being vetted to ensure the safety of local residents.

Despite the politicized nature of the asylum-seeker situation in Western New York, Capuana said this is an opportunity for Western New York to demonstrate that it is a welcoming community with high-quality educational opportunities for all children.

“My hope would be that we continue to have the momentum we have seen in the region continue and that we can demonstrate that again, Western New York is a welcoming place and a place of opportunity,” Capuana said. “We’re going to make sure that our schools are supported and that our communities are welcoming because these kids and families that definitely will need that assistance.”