 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Erie County schools announce snow day on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow (copy)

A bus travels south on Route 277 past snowy trees in Orchard Park Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

School districts in Erie County will close on Friday due to the lake-effect storm.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Superintendents discussed the possible closings, and decided to coordinate the announcement of the snow day, according to Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that school would be canceled Friday because of the impending storm.

Cornell said suburban superintendents, who often coordinate closings in large snow events, agreed Wednesday evening to announce the closings at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple school districts often close during a snowstorm because employees may work in one district and live in another, or may have to travel through a community with hazardous weather to get to work.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News