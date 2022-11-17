Erie County schools announce snow day on Friday

School districts in Erie County will close on Friday due to the lake-effect storm.

Superintendents discussed the possible closings, and decided to coordinate the announcement of the snow day, according to Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that school would be canceled Friday because of the impending storm.

Cornell said suburban superintendents, who often coordinate closings in large snow events, agreed Wednesday evening to announce the closings at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple school districts often close during a snowstorm because employees may work in one district and live in another, or may have to travel through a community with hazardous weather to get to work.