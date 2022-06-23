Erie County Legislature passes ECC budget but vows follow-up scrutiny

The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million 2022-23 budget Thursday. But even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in how ECC spends the money and implements cost-cutting measures, including potential layoffs, to stave off a $9 million deficit.

Legislator John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, chair of the Community Engagement Committee that oversees the budget, said its review revealed that ECC’s new president and the unions representing its faculty and administrators are not on the same page – and he wants to change that.

County legislators question new ECC president on budget and beyond SUNY Erie Community College is poised to cut staff by more than 150 people in the next month – and that’s just the beginning of the restructuring needed to keep the college alive, ECC President David Balkin told county legislators Thursday.

ECC President David Balkin took over the financially strapped community college in February and is seeking to “right-size” staffing to reflect a nearly 50% decline in student enrollment in the past decade. He also plans to follow a consultant’s recommendation to eliminate duplicate jobs and services across ECC’s three campuses and reduce the footprint of its South Campus, among other measures.

In April, the county offered a $2.5 million retirement incentive to senior faculty and administrators in hopes enough would opt in to prevent more widespread layoffs. The new budget assumes 60 faculty and administrators will take the incentive by the July 15 deadline, but so far only 38 have signed up.

Balkin said Thursday that the two county labor unions who have members working at ECC asked that unclaimed incentive funds be offered to their members – so as many as 10 non-faculty workers may also retire. But if more higher-level employees don’t follow suit, ECC may have to lay off as many as 150 people.

Gilmour said Balkin has “had some hiccups” with ECC’s unions that have not helped win their collaboration. Balkin came to ECC fresh from saving a similarly troubled community college in Indiana in part by cutting staff who, unlike at ECC, were not represented by labor unions.

ECC retirement incentive aims to cut faculty, administration 'redundancy' ECC President David Balkin said a preliminary review by an education consulting group describes the college as suffering from years of overspending on redundant administrations and faculty across its three campuses and calls for staff cuts to reflect student enrollment that dropped by nearly half in the last decade.

Balkin has met resistance from ECC’s faculty and administrators’ unions – the Faculty Federation of ECC and the Administrators Association of ECC – whose collective bargaining agreements protect their most senior members from being cut first.

Gilmour voted in favor of the new budget, but said he intends to bring ECC’s administration and unions together to work on “getting people retired” and formulating a restructuring plan for the college.

“We will be following up to make sure that tough decisions are being made on both sides,” Gilmour said. “We want to be a mediator to hold the conversations that need to happen to get the administration, trustees and unions working together.”

The three legislators who voted against the budget were Minority Leader Joe Lorigo, C-West Seneca, John Mills, R-Orchard Park and Frank J. Todaro, R-Lancaster. They said they had two main problems with it: A tuition hike and a very expensive fix for an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system ECC bought into in 2017 that never worked.

The 3% tuition hike amounts to about $75 per semester, but Lorigo, Mills and Todaro said any increase is uncalled for.

“You are asking students to pay more money because the previous ECC administration and trustees were lax in their management,” Lorigo said. “That’s not fair.”

The three nay-voters also opposed spending $9 million to replace the failed ERP system, WorkDay, with the Banner system shared by 40-plus other SUNY schools.

Balkin said WorkDay has cost $16 million since 2017 and still doesn’t work. He wants to replace it with Banner at a cost of $18 million over the next three years and is hoping for $9 million in state matching grants to meet the county’s contribution.

“Let’s look at reimagining and restructuring management positions within the college first,” Mills said. “Replacing WorkDay may be necessary, but that’s not what’s bleeding right now.”

Todaro said he would like to see ECC invite other requests for proposals to fix the ERP problem before implementing Banner.

“I’ve heard of other local schools doing software upgrades and changeovers for a quarter of that cost,” he said.

Balkin said he would welcome Gilmour’s assistance in working with the FFECC and AAECC, and that Legislature Chair April Baskin and county Comptroller Kevin Hardwick have also offered to assist.

“Western New York has excellent leadership who understand that ECC’s success is critical to the future economic success of our region,” he said.

