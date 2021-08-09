Erie County Health Department offers no deadline for school Covid-19 guidance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Anecdotal evidence, however, suggests schools may need to err on the side of caution.

Springville-Griffith Institute, after having minimal infections last school year, dealt with an outbreak in summer camps. Superintendent Kimberly Moritz said 13 elementary students tested positive for Covid-19 in the last half of the session, and some family members who were fully vaccinated also tested positive.

During the last school year, the district reported that 29 students who were in school buildings tested positive. That included the last two months, when students were in school five days a week and masked.

"Everything went so well for us at the end of the school year," Moritz said. "We were so excited."

There were about 400 students attending the summer camps, and they were largely unmasked and mostly outdoors, she said.

"That really got my attention as a school superintendent," she said of the confirmed cases. "It makes me want to be very conservative when we return in the fall."

She said she has heard from families who lost work because they had to quarantine, as well as from others who believe children should not wear masks in school.