Erie County eases school quarantine requirement

The Erie County Health Department is scaling back its Covid-19 quarantine requirements that resulted in the quarantine of hundreds of students since school began about two weeks ago.
The county instead is adopting the guidance for schools issued by the New York State Department of Health Sept. 2.
The change was made after "receiving feedback from school leaders," according to a news release. It also will bring consistency between school districts in Western New York, including districts with schools in Erie and other counties, according to the county. The new requirements will go into effect Monday.
“The Covid-19 school guidance that our department issued remains a strong document with practical, common sense recommendations for schools to maintain safe and healthy operations,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said in a statement. “We hope that as school leaders look to NYSDOH guidance as a baseline, they maintain measures in our guidance document, especially since children’s health is at stake.”
She said the county Health Department has gone "above and beyond the minimum to protect students in school settings."
The county was requiring all unvaccinated students in classes, buses and sports teams where two or more students tested positive for the coronavirus to quarantine for 10 days. And if there is no seating chart and someone tests positive, the county required all unvaccinated students to quarantine for 10 days.
New York State guidance requires only close contacts – those students who were within 3 feet of an infected person for 15 or more minutes – to quarantine. People who are fully vaccinated to not have to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms, but children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccinations.
The county Health Department said the number of cases of children and adults in school is "markedly higher" than this time last year. However, many schools were either fully remote, or using a hybrid learning plan with half the number of students in schools at a time.
With Covid cases again on the rise, a number of Erie County schools are seeing entire classrooms or grades placed in quarantine.
Burstein said the county expects to see additional cases of Covid-19 among students and staff as well as clusters in classrooms, sports teams and buses.
“When those cases and outbreaks happen, we will direct our resources into appropriate contact tracing with support from schools and based on NYSDOH guidance,” she said.