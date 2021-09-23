Erie County eases school quarantine requirement

The Erie County Health Department is scaling back its Covid-19 quarantine requirements that resulted in the quarantine of hundreds of students since school began about two weeks ago.

The county instead is adopting the guidance for schools issued by the New York State Department of Health Sept. 2.

The change was made after "receiving feedback from school leaders," according to a news release. It also will bring consistency between school districts in Western New York, including districts with schools in Erie and other counties, according to the county. The new requirements will go into effect Monday.

“The Covid-19 school guidance that our department issued remains a strong document with practical, common sense recommendations for schools to maintain safe and healthy operations,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said in a statement. “We hope that as school leaders look to NYSDOH guidance as a baseline, they maintain measures in our guidance document, especially since children’s health is at stake.”

She said the county Health Department has gone "above and beyond the minimum to protect students in school settings."