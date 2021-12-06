Erie County begins test-to-stay program to keep kids in school

Students are tested and leave the building, and parents are notified within 20 minutes if they are negative. Those testing positive are called by a school nurse and told to stay home.

Monroe County is providing the testing kits. The district pays for the testing services, and is reimbursed by the county, Wright said.

"My concern, and I think the concern of most school officials, is kids were missing instruction, and missing instruction unnecessarily," he said. "In almost every case, they never became ill."

He said there were some families who had the same child quarantined more than once since the beginning of the school year.

Ontario County bought rapid testing machines for every school in the county and hired an agency nurse for each school to help coordinate testing, according to Public Health Director Mary L. Beer. Schools have been testing close contacts daily for several weeks. She said the Health Department has had a little trouble obtaining the testing materials.

"It’s a heavy lift for the Health Department and working with the schools, but at the same time, we’re so committed to keeping the kids in school, because it was so bad, so rough," Beer said.