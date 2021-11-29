Erie County announces pilot test-to-stay program in Grand Island schools

Erie County will launch a pilot test-to-stay program in the Grand Island School District next week, amid growing cries from local school leaders for such a program across the county and the state.

Students in the pilot program who are not fully vaccinated, and who become a close contact of someone in school who tests positive for Covid-19, will have a rapid test at the start of each school day as part of what the county is calling “a modified quarantine.” If the student tests negative, they will be able to attend school that day.

County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said in a written statement that a countywide program at this point “is simply not feasible.” A pilot program is the first step, she said.

“To do it right, we have to find out what works, how we can improve, and what our schools can expect,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The pilot program will begin Dec. 6 for Grand Island students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The county will provide Covid-19 antigen tests using money from $18 million in federal grants earmarked for school testing and vaccination.