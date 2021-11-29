Erie County announces pilot test-to-stay program in Grand Island schools

Erie County will launch a pilot test-to-stay program in the Grand Island School District next week, amid growing cries from local school leaders for such a program across the county and the state.
Students in the pilot program who are not fully vaccinated, and who become a close contact of someone in school who tests positive for Covid-19, will have a rapid test at the start of each school day as part of what the county is calling “a modified quarantine.” If the student tests negative, they will be able to attend school that day.
County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said in a written statement that a countywide program at this point “is simply not feasible.” A pilot program is the first step, she said.
“To do it right, we have to find out what works, how we can improve, and what our schools can expect,” she said.
The pilot program will begin Dec. 6 for Grand Island students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The county will provide Covid-19 antigen tests using money from $18 million in federal grants earmarked for school testing and vaccination.
Burstein noted that neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the New York State Health Department recommends the test-to-stay option. In the interest of “maximizing in-school attendance” for students, though, the county will provide tests, staff training, contact tracing support and data analysis for the pilot program.
The school district will be responsible for testing, getting parental consent and collecting data.
Burstein made clear that, while she has agreed to a pilot program, she has reservations.
“In many ways, this testing is too late,” she said. “From a public health perspective, the most powerful impact is in vaccination as a primary prevention strategy, as it reduces the risk of moderate and severe infection and risks of transmission.”