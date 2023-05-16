Voters across Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to determine the fate of school budget proposals and to choose the people who would serve on their school boards.
Following are results as provided by each district Tuesday night. They will be updated as results come in.
(i) = incumbent
ERIE COUNTY
Akron
Proposed budget: Yes 570 No 229
Proposition 2: Yes 618 No 220
Proposition 3: Yes 565 No 263
Proposition 4: Yes 522 No 313
Candidates (Elect 2):
Melissa Siska, 241
Diane Snyder, 39
People are also reading…
David Miller, 236
Joseph Cena, 433
Paul Vohwinkel, 103
Stephanie Coffta, 250
Joshua Blasko, 242
Alden
Proposed budget: Yes 433 No 173
Proposition 2: Yes 467 No 142
Proposition 3: Yes 451 No 155
Proposition 4: Yes 463 No 145
Candidates (Elect 1):
Maciej “Mike” Kaczynski, 455
Amherst
Proposed budget: Yes 594 No 127
Candidates (Elect 2):
Jessica McLaughlin (i), 548
Maryjane Metzen, 421
Collin Bishop, 310
Cheektowaga
Proposed budget: Yes 262 No 149
Proposition 2: Yes 343 No 52
Candidates (Elect 1):
Marc Kotarski, 169
Caleb Harte, 206
Clarence
Proposed budget: Yes 2,031 No 719
Proposition 2: Yes 2,053 No 702
Proposition 3: Yes 1,716 No 1,038
Candidates (Elect 3):
Tricia Andrews (i), 1,905
Cindy Magera, 1,915
Cybil Robbins, 906
Dawn Snyder (i), 1,966
Cleveland Hill
Proposed budget: Yes 148 No 40
Proposition 2: Yes 152 No 33
Candidates (Elect 1):
Julie McNeil (i), 168
Depew
Proposed budget: Yes 200 No 89
Proposition 2: Yes 222 No 68
Proposition 3: Yes 216 No 73
Proposition 4: Yes 233 No 55
Candidates (Elect 2):
Amy Doody (i), 239
Nicholas LaMarca (i), 209
East Aurora
Proposed budget: Yes 694 No 372
Proposition 2: Yes 808 No 245
Candidates (Elect 3):
Jessica B. Armbrust (i), 791
Daniel Brunson (i), 736
Victoria Parker, D. 384
Paul Blowers (i), 717
Eden
Proposed budget: Yes 299 No 180
Proposition 2: Yes 335 No 141
Proposition 3: Yes 333 No 142
Candidates (Elect 2):
Cheryl Carpenter (i), 354
Allan E. Silver, 340
Frontier
Proposed budget: Yes 1,009 No 411
Proposition 2: Yes 1,047 No 376
Proposition 3: Yes 1,007 No 408
Candidates (Elect 2):
John Kilcoyne (i), 865
Erin Oliver, 490
Tiffany (Lock) Tangel, 351
Jim Voto, 953
Grand Island
Proposed budget: Yes 959 No 620
Proposition 2: Yes 979 No 593
Proposition 3: Yes 925 No 641
Candidates (Elect 2):
Jennifer Chin, 545
Andrew Grinchishin,704
Ashli Dreher (i), 835
Susan Marston (i), 949
Gowanda
Proposed budget: Yes 158 No 59
Proposition 2: Yes 188 No 30
Proposition 3: Yes 174 No 44
Proposition 4: Yes 173 No 45
Candidates (Elect 2):
Zachary C. Nobles, 159
Mark D. Nephew (i), 184
Hamburg
Proposed budget: Yes 799 No 280
Candidates (Elect 2):
Thomas Flynn (i), 937
Cameron Hall (i), 905
Holland
Proposed budget: Yes 295 No 137
Proposition 2: Yes 323 No 110
Candidates (Elect 2):
Michele Weaver, 230
Paula Leach (i), 236
Andrew Stang, 280
Iroquois
Proposed budget: Yes 735 No 228
Proposition 2: Yes 743 No 221
Proposition 3: Yes 759 No 198
Candidates (Elect 2):
Heather Becker, 729
Keith Vergien, 689
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 1,147 No 336
Proposition 2: Yes 1,173 No 339
Proposition 3: Yes 1,232 No 268
Candidates (Elect 2):
Karen Whitelaw, 1,289
Lee Ann Vogt, 1,285
Lackawanna
Proposed budget: Yes 1,467 No 562
Proposition 2: Yes 1,483 No 470
Candidates (Elect 2):
Leonard Kowalski (i), 711
Raymond Braxton, 481
Anthony Catuzza (i), 717
Robert Kita, 252
Thelma Glover, 483
Mohammed Shawish, 1,034
Lake Shore
Proposed budget: Yes 651 No 266
Proposition 2: Yes 573 No 346
Proposition 3: Yes 660 No 261
Candidates (Elect 2):
Kristin Bauer (i), 415
Justin Nephew, 360
Michael Franey (i), 458
Megan Smaldino, 436
Lancaster
Proposed budget: Yes 2,709 No 1,568
Proposition 2: Yes 3,281 No 991
Candidates (Elect 3):
Glenn Jackson (i), 2,330
Dan Romig, 1,921
Tara Romig, 1,913
Michael Sage (i), 2,392
Laura Sproull, 1,984
Timothy Talbot, 2,260
Maryvale
Proposed budget: Yes 307 No 117
Proposition 2: Yes 306 No 134
Proposition 3: Yes 325 No 111
Candidates (Elect 1):
Jason Baier, 139
Marie Zimmer, 306
North Collins
Support Local Journalism
Proposed budget: Yes 117 No 33
Proposition 2: Yes 128 No 22
Proposition 3: Yes 126 No 24
Candidates (Elect 1):
Michelle DeCarlo (i), 131
Orchard Park
Proposed budget: Yes 3,621 No 1,104
Proposition 2: Yes 3,821 No 853
Proposition 3: Yes 3,592 No 1,138
Candidates (Elect 3):
Steven Barlette, 2,021
Ed Draves, 2,732
Steven Comeau, 2,742
Jennifer Rogers (i), 2,727
Bobby Wellington, 1,981
Katherine Ibarra, 1,978
Sloan
Proposed budget: Yes 399 No 166
Proposition 2: Yes 433 No 122
Proposition 3: Yes 439 No 118
Proposition 4: Yes 410 No 145
Candidates (Elect 2):
Claire M. Ferrucci (i), 237
Gary H. Sieczkarek (i), 257
James R. Stachewicz, 434
Springville Griffith Institute
Proposed budget: Yes 603 No 238
Proposition 2: Yes 657 No 220
Proposition 3: Yes 631 No 241
Candidates (Elect 3):
Chris Cerrone (i), 721
Kelly Tuberdyke, 712
Katelyn Ziemba, 280
Jessica Schuster (i), 657
Sweet Home
Proposed budget: Yes 606 No 186
Candidates (Elect 1):
Dawn Iverson, 252
Brandon Beckinghausen, 208
Scott Johnson (i), 328
Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 368 No 153
Proposition 2: Yes 416 No 112
Candidates (Elect 3):
Kristin Schmutzler (i), 408
Jeff Thorp (i), 358
Linsey Neal, 360
West Seneca
Proposed budget: Yes 1,660 No 531
Proposition 2: Yes 1,945 No 526
Candidates (Elect 3):
Lorene Barulich, 489
Laura Sokol-Scott, 1,328
John Barrett, 449
Jennifer Kus, 607
Frank Zappia, 652
Sandra Magnano, 547
Trek Fulater, Sarah Piwowarczyk, 1,461
Williamsville
Proposed budget: Yes 3,025 No 1,073
Candidates (Elect 4):
Saquib Ahmed, 1,322
Michael Buscaglia (i), 2,372
Endell J. Osuna, 311
Jonathan Rich, 1,059
Crystal Kaczmarek-Bogner (i), 2,159
Mark A. Manna, 2,139
Melissa Rowland, 1,020
Philip G. Danielson, 663
Brianne Williams, 273
Kerry L. Spicer, 2,315
Dr. Susan D. McClary (i), 604
Kayliee Bertrand-Henretta, 405
Michael A. Heflin, 408
Jason M. Miller, 297
NIAGARA COUNTY
Barker
Proposed budget: Yes 190 No 44
Proposition 2: Renovate 85 Remove 145
Proposition 3: Yes 180 No 49
Proposition 4: Yes 189 No 44
Candidates (Elect 2):
Emily Gow (i), 199
John E. Sweeney, Jr.(i) 207
Barker Library trustee candidates (Elect 3:)
Kathie Smith (i), 199
Ashley Grabowski (i), 181
Jessica Monaco (i) 193
Lewiston-Porter
Proposed budget: Yes 519 No 176
Candidates (Elect 3):
Danielle M. Mullen (i), 526
Jack G. Waugaman III, 554
Joseph J. Palermo, 531
Lockport
Proposed budget: Yes 1,091 No 511
Proposition 2: Yes 1,133 No 461
Proposition 3: Yes 1,161 No 432
Candidates (Elect 3):
Renee G. Cheatham (i), 625
Alex Lamont, 1,141
Teria A. Young, 339
Shannon A. Patterson, 336
Geneva Johnson, 306
Thomas J. Gray, 994
Joseph J. Runfola, II, 904
Newfane
Proposed budget: Yes 406 No 207
Proposition 2: Yes 423 No 187
Candidates (Elect 2):
Santo Tomasine (i), 339
Melinda Bower, 280
Emma Oudette, 251
Cameron Seib, 267
Niagara Falls
Proposed budget: Yes 1,200 No 317
Candidates (Elect 2):
Beverly Callen, 335
Michael Capizzi Jr. (i), 726
Deborah Hicks, 568
Portland Jackson, 319
Anthony Paretto (i), 901
Niagara Wheatfield
Proposed budget: Yes 505 No 225
Proposition 2: Yes 552 No 170
Proposition 3: Yes 547 No 174
Proposition 4: Yes 516 No 205
Proposition 5: Yes 521 No 128
Candidates (Elect 3):
John Forcucci (i), 430
Michael Lee (i), 460
Jason Myers (i), 425
Hugh Burnam, 375
North Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 410 No 107
Candidates (Elect 2):
Matthew Kennedy (i), 450
Peter Chenier Jr. (i) 430
Royalton-Hartland
Proposed budget: Yes 263 No 82
Proposition 2: Yes 262 No 80
Proposition 3: Yes 263 No 82
Candidates (Elect 3):
Nicholas Mark, 263
Jeffrey Waters (i), 182
Carol Blumrick (i), 233
Brian Sullivan, 227
Starpoint
Proposed budget: Yes 1,089 No 432
Proposition 2: Yes 1,069 No 450
Candidates (Elect 3):
Jennifer Argentieri, 449
Jeffrey D. Duncan (i), 929
Christen Haseley, 441
Lisa Kankolenski, 296
Brian LaPlante, 460
Shawn P. Riester (i), 932
Kelley A. Swann (i) 856
Wilson
Proposed budget: Yes 233 No 88
Candidates (Elect 3):
Nathan Wass, 254
R.J. Seager (i), 247
Timothy F. Kropp (i), 272