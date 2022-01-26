 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie 1 BOCES superintendent to retire
Erie 1 BOCES superintendent to retire

Erie 1 BOCES Superintendent Lynn M. Fusco announced her retirement after 44 years in education, including nearly seven years as head of BOCES.

She plans to serve as district superintendent through April.

Fusco was appointed to the post that was left vacant when former Superintendent Donald Ogilvie retired.

Alan D. Pole, a consultant with Castallo & Silky, will head the search for a new superintendent. The Erie 1 BOCES School Board hopes to have the successful candidate hired by July 1, the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“The time has come for me to do the things I have set aside in my 44 years in education with the intention of doing them 'when I have time.' The 'time' to do them has finally arrived,” Fusco said in a letter to staff members.

Fusco had been superintendent in Niagara Wheatfield Central School District for two years when she was named BOCES superintendent. She also was superintendent at Alden Central. She taught at Royalton-Hartland Junior-Senior High School, then at Pembroke Central School. While there, she moved into administration, then went to the East Aurora district, where she was director of curriculum instruction and personnel for 10 years before joining the Alden district.

As district superintendent of Erie 1 BOCES, she is the liaison to the state Education Department for 19 local school districts and Buffalo Public Schools. Erie 1 BOCES also hosts the Western New York Regional Information Center, which provides education services to more than 100 school districts in seven counties in Western New York.

