Erie 1 BOCES superintendent to retire

Erie 1 BOCES Superintendent Lynn M. Fusco announced her retirement after 44 years in education, including nearly seven years as head of BOCES.

She plans to serve as district superintendent through April.

Fusco was appointed to the post that was left vacant when former Superintendent Donald Ogilvie retired.

Alan D. Pole, a consultant with Castallo & Silky, will head the search for a new superintendent. The Erie 1 BOCES School Board hopes to have the successful candidate hired by July 1, the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“The time has come for me to do the things I have set aside in my 44 years in education with the intention of doing them 'when I have time.' The 'time' to do them has finally arrived,” Fusco said in a letter to staff members.