Enterprise, Westminster charter schools have two years to improve

Buffalo Public Schools and two charter schools the district wanted to close last year have reached an agreement that will keep them open at least until 2024.
The Buffalo School Board voted last March to close Enterprise and Westminster Community charter schools for this school year, but the schools won a battle in court to keep them open.
The agreement approved Wednesday night by the School Board lays out specific academic targets the schools must meet, and provides for the Buffalo School Board to appoint one person to each charter school board.
It also requires the schools to replace their principals by July 1, said Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools. He said the district's view is that if something is not working at a particular building, "you replace the leadership in the building and get a fresh start." Westminster already replaced its principal Jan. 10, according to Rita Eisenbeis, chairwoman of the Westminster board.
The schools also must work to recruit and retain students, including students with disabilities and English language learners, "to be more proportionate to what a Buffalo Public School looks like," Kuzma said.
The settlement also provides for the charter schools to fund an adviser for the district to oversee the charter schools.
Support Local Journalism
"We're very pleased that we were able to work it out amicably with Buffalo," Eisenbeis said. "This is our planning year, then we have two years to work on improving student achievement."
“We all want what is best for our students, and we recognize academic improvement is critical," Enterprise Board chairman Thomas Ess and Eisenbeis said in a joint statement.
The two charter schools had faced board criticism last year because their proficiency rates in math and English language arts have historically been lower than the districtwide average on state assessments. But they argued their state scores were better than those at many district schools with a similar percentage of poor students. They also maintained that since their last renewal in 2019, they had little time to prove themselves before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and upended the entire education system.
The schools will use the iReady assessment tool instead of state assessments, and they will be measured against specific Buffalo Public Schools, Eisenbeis said.
Kuzma said the academic targets are rigorous, but achievable, and will remove any doubt about the future of the schools.
"If they don't meet them, they are closed," he said. "Our objective all along really was to hold these schools accountable in the same way public schools are held accountable."