Enterprise, Westminster charter schools have two years to improve

"We're very pleased that we were able to work it out amicably with Buffalo," Eisenbeis said. "This is our planning year, then we have two years to work on improving student achievement."

“We all want what is best for our students, and we recognize academic improvement is critical," Enterprise Board chairman Thomas Ess and Eisenbeis said in a joint statement.

The two charter schools had faced board criticism last year because their proficiency rates in math and English language arts have historically been lower than the districtwide average on state assessments. But they argued their state scores were better than those at many district schools with a similar percentage of poor students. They also maintained that since their last renewal in 2019, they had little time to prove themselves before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and upended the entire education system.

The schools will use the iReady assessment tool instead of state assessments, and they will be measured against specific Buffalo Public Schools, Eisenbeis said.

Kuzma said the academic targets are rigorous, but achievable, and will remove any doubt about the future of the schools.