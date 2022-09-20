Enterprise Charter School student found with BB gun, police confirm

An Enterprise Charter School student was found in possession of a BB gun Tuesday morning, a school official confirmed. The school, a K-8 charter with about 400 students at 275 Oak St., was not placed in lockdown.

"Enterprise administration along with the Buffalo Police found a student to have brought a BB gun into school, which is against our policy," said Thomas Ess, board chair of Enterprise Charter School. "The administrative team will be investigating the incident and take action as appropriate."

A Buffalo police spokesperson said school officials found the BB gun at 11:50 a.m., and no charges were filed in the incident.

BB gun, 'exact replica' of Glock, triggered Science Magnet school lockdown Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School was under lockdown for several hours after authorities received a report of student with a gun.

The report of the BB gun at Enterprise was the third of its genre found in a school in Buffalo in the last 15 months, with previous incidents at Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School in July 2021 and Frederick Law Olmsted at Kensington in May. The BB gun found at Charles Drew was an "exact replica of a Glock handgun," law enforcement said at the time.

Enterprise Charter School and Westminster Charter School were voted in March 2021 by the Buffalo Board of Education to be closed due to low academic performance, but the schools won a ruling in State Supreme Court to remain open. The two charters have until the end of the 2023-24 school year to meet specific academic benchmarks and better recruit and retain students, The News reported.